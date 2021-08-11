Erdogan’s “erratic” foreign policy to the detriment of Turkey’s national interests (ex-cmdr)

A former Turkish navy commander has said that the foreign policy of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government is based on an outdated ideology and a slavish need to appease the West to the detriment of Turkey’s national interests.

Former Turkish Rear Admiral Turker Erturk made this comment in an interview with The cradle news site on the most pressing foreign policy issues Turkey is currently facing, claiming that Ankara’s international relations are such a mess and that the Turkish president is to blame for the erratic situation.

I think the foreign policy pursued by the Erdogan government today is a source of instability for our country, for our region and for the world, Erturk said.

The government has an outdated ideology, added the former naval commander. There have been significant dilemmas and contradictions in Turkey’s foreign policy. One of the main reasons is that Turkey’s foreign policy is not interest or science driven.

Referring to Turkey’s positions in Syria, Libya and the Eastern Mediterranean, Erturk said, Erdogan sent Turkish soldiers and proxy fighters from Syria to Libya. This policy failed in Syria. In the case of Libya, Erdogan presented the operation to support the Muslim Brotherhood as a national operation. Except that it was not a national project. It was a project to support an outdated ideology.

Erturk spoke about Ankara’s stance on Eastern Europe and the Black Sea region, criticizing the cautious stance of governments during the latest exercises of the US-led NATO military alliance in the region.

Turkey knows what the United States wants to do in the Black Sea. He knows they want to surround and destabilize Russia, he said. Unfortunately, the Turkish government went ahead and supported Ukraine, opened lines of credit, created initiatives on unmanned aerial vehicles in order to gain the favor of the United States. All of this goes against Turkey’s interests.

What is the Turkish government trying to do now? It’s flirting with the United States. It would be wrong. Although Turkey is a member of NATO, it used Montreux as a lever during the Cold War and did not turn the Black Sea into a sea of ​​conflict, Erturk said, referring to a 1936 agreement restricting passage. warships not belonging to the Black Sea States.

However, the government allows Erdogan to try to win the favor of the United States. But, of course, they had to be a little indecisive and careful. Because their previous moves brought the swings [with the Russians]. They also know that if they are thrown to the opposite side again, there may not be going back.

Drawing an analogy between Ankara’s inclination to the West and alienation from the East, Erturk said: When you’re young you pretend to have another relationship to make your ex-lover jealous so you can win her back. . Turkey uses Russia or the East as a counterweight to prove their indispensable character to the West.

The former Turkish navy commander also highlighted the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan after 20 years and US President Joe Bidens is considering leaving Turkey there during their withdrawal.

Erdogan’s government has cornered Turkey and is now sending our soldiers to die for the country’s political survival. And sending troops to Afghanistan will not be enough. Turkey is heavily blackmailed, Erturk stressed.

In the past, Erdogan could have said to Biden: I will do whatever you want, but I cannot get it through Parliament or I could have done it but the Turkish military opposes it. Or he could say, I could have done it, but justice would have prevented him. Does he have the strength to say such a thing now? No. Today Turkey is like a truck with a broken brake.

Asked how Turkey’s military adventure in Afghanistan will affect its relations with Russia, China and other countries in the region, Erturk said, Turkey’s relations with Afghanistan date back to the early years. 1920. Turkey puts these relations in danger.

Erturk was commander of the Black Sea region from 2006 to 2008, commanding three warships and leading the command and control department of the Turkish naval forces.

He ended his military career as Commander of the Turkish Naval Academy in 2010.