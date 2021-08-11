China’s presence in Africa is at the heart of politics – The Diplomat

Publicity

Despite all the talk about China’s growing presence in Africa, its economic engagement is surprisingly limited. In 2020, Africa accounted for 4% of China’s trade with the world (4.4% for its exports and 3.6% for its imports). In 2019, the continent only accounted for 2.9% of Chinese direct investment flows in the world. As Africa is made up of 54 countries, 53 of which recognize Beijing, economic relations are even less important per country.

On the other hand, China accounted for 16.4% of Africa’s trade with the world in 2020 (12.8% for its exports and 19.2% for its imports), but there is no flow African direct investment to China. China was also the source of $ 153 billion in cumulative loans to African countries between 2000 and 2019.

China is clearly important to Africa, but the economic importance of Africa to China is very modest. So what role does Africa play in China’s globalization strategy?

We could see the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as a response. These land and sea silk routes reproduce the traditional trade routes between Asia and Europe. Only the maritime reaches Africa directly. The modern sea route was launched in the 19th century and is the legacy of the porcelain route used by Arab and Indian merchants and then, from the 16th century, by Portuguese, Dutch, English and French merchants. It was extended to the Mediterranean and then beyond Northern Europe with the opening of the Suez Canal in 1869.

One of the first promoters of the modern road was the ancestor of the French firm CMA-CGM, which was at the origin of the creation of Djibouti (1888) and the Djibouti-Addis-Ababa railway (1897). These trade routes were therefore not invented in 2013 by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, but have since been put forward to help China overcome the crisis in its growth model.

The BRI strategy is basically an initiative to better penetrate European markets (mainly the European Union), which are the first destination for Chinese products, ahead of Southeast Asian countries and the United States. Africa therefore has very little role to play in the BRI, and the investments that China has made under this nickname are heavily concentrated in Egypt and the Horn of Africa, along the canal route. from Suez.

If the economy does not explain China’s interest in Africa, what explains it?

At the end of July 2021, Zhang Hongming, principal researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, recalled that Africa is the cornerstone of Chinese diplomacy, [] its unique position and role should not be underestimated […] because the 53 [African] the allies not only widen the radius of China’s activities in the international arena, but also enhance the strategic depth of China’s game with the United States, thereby strengthening China’s initiative and influence in international affairs . The quintessence of Sino-African relations is not economic, but geopolitical.

China’s relationship with the African continent is not recent; Chinese official historians have tried to go back to the dawn of time. But Sino-African relations took on a new dimension following the bloody events in Tiananmen Square in 1989. The repression led Western countries, which received a shock as brutal as it was unexpected, to sanction China. China’s reaction was immediate. Beijing aimed to reorganize its relations with the developing world, starting with African countries, none of which had officially disapproved of the repression; some even openly endorsed it, notably Angola, Burkina Faso, Egypt and Namibia.

African leaders continued to visit China on official tours at a time when Beijing was shunned by the West. This period gave birth to the tradition, in place since 1990, of the Chinese Foreign Minister making his first trip of each new year to African countries. As a follow-up to these visits, regular summits of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) were organized from 2000 to meet the challenge of globalization and help China and Africa to develop together.

China’s response to its status as a post-Tiananmen pariah has also taken the form of a political instrumentalization of history and an exhortation never to forget the national humiliation suffered in the 19th century. The slogan was designed not only to mobilize the Chinese population against Western countries, but also to rally the formerly colonized countries, which Luo Jianbo, a professor at the Central Party School, said is the backbone of China’s foreign relations. and helped China restore the international dignity it deserves.

An anti-Western narrative was then gradually built or rather reconstituted by, among others, two emblematic Chinese Africanists, Li Anshan, professor at Peking University, and Liu Hongwu, professor at Zhejiang Normal University. Their words reinforce those of Wang Huning, the official ideologue of the current Politburo Standing Committee, that the current style of globalization manifests Western hegemony and poses an existential threat to China.

This nationalist response is also deliberately culturalist. It reinvents Confucianism, as evidenced by the organization in September 1989 of the first annual international cultural festival in honor of Confucius, intended to strengthen cooperation and friendship between China and foreign countries. On the model of the Pushkin, Cervantes and Goethe Institutes, the Confucius Institutes of China were created in 2002, of which about sixty now operate in Africa, with some fifty additional branches. In 2005, from this reshaped Confucianism, the then general secretary, Hu Jintao, borrowed the concept of a harmonious world, which he transformed in 2012 into a community of destiny. Xi Jinping in turn seized it and proclaimed a Sino-African community of destiny at the FOCAC summit held in Beijing in 2018.

Such an anti-Western and pro-global discourse from the South has allowed a deepening of ties with the African continent, whose 54 countries each have one vote in the United Nations General Assembly. This explains the singular rewriting of history marked by the publication in 1999 of a book retracing 50 years of Chinese diplomacy. In this story, Africa appears as a hero, whose support helped the People’s Republic of China push back the Republic of China (Taiwan) and join the UN Security Council even though effective African support was in fact very late.

Today, China continues to benefit from African support on the international stage. Chinese nationals are simultaneously at the head of four United Nations agencies: the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the United Nations for industrial development (UNIDO) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). It is the only country to have held so many directions at the same time.

These four agencies are highly symbolic. FAO and UNIDO directorates highlight China’s involvement in development, industrialization and aid to poor countries, while ICAO and ITU directorates point to China as a technically innovative country in sensitive areas. China has also been at the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), where it was replaced by Ethiopia, the best African “emulator” of China. Ethiopia is also expected to take the helm of UNIDO in the person of Arkebe Oqubay, politician and architect of Ethiopian economic reform and friend of Lin Yifu, himself a former chief economist of the World Bank (2008-2012 ) and Grand Ambassador of Chinese companies in Africa.

Simply put, by supporting African countries economically and financially, China is building a clientele of countries that will enable it to organize the rebirth of a strong and powerful China. Anne Cheng, professor at the Collège de France, writes that For more than two millennia, China has not only seen itself as the center of the world […], but to be the world [and] purposely referred to as all that is under heaven (tianxia). Thus, when Xi Jinping proclaims that the New Silk Roads are designed to establish harmony between all that is under the sky, we understand that the globalization orchestrated by China is above all a political project that it involves. ‘Africa or elsewhere.