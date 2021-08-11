Economist: PPKM easing failed to revive household consumption





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Center for Economic and Legal Studies (Celios) Bhima Yudhistira said the easing policy PPKM Level 4, one of which is by opening shopping centers or shopping centers limited, could not encourage the recovery in household consumption. “PPKM extension with flexibility [pembukaan] malls are actually quite confusing for retail businesses. State [pengunjung yang datang] already vaccinated also weighs on consumers because the vaccination process is not evenly distributed in all regions, “he said during a contact on Wednesday (11/8/2021). Bhima explained that with the number of visitors being only a quarter of the total capacity, tenants are seen as preferring not to operate rather than forcing them to open with low turnover. According to him, the costs of hiring employees and renting locations will not be covered by the policy of opening shopping centers currently in force. Seeing these conditions, Bhima believes that the government could once again extend the PPKM. However, this only applies if President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is truly focused on the health sector. “It’s better to work on it” [perpanjang] The PPKM is tight until mid-August to effectively reduce daily cases. The growth engine may weaken again if the PPKM is too long, “he explained. PPKM extension exceeded expectations Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati. He predicts that it will take effect no later than August 13, 2021. Based on his presentation to the House of Representatives (DPR), Sri explained that the PPKM until August 13 will lead to gross product growth ( GDP) in the third quarter of 2021. to reach 4 percent. The PPKM having succeeded in this scenario, the government was not able to predict the economy in the third quarter of 2021. It all depends on the duration of the restrictions. As we know, President Joko Widodo decided to extend PPKM level 4 again in Java Bali because the spread of Covid-19 was still high. The new policy resulting from the extension of the PPKM, namely the testing of health protocols in shopping centers. Shopping centers are allowed to operate 25 percent of the total capacity from 10.00 WIB to 20.00 WIB. Vaccination certificate is a requirement for visitors to shopping centers and air transport users. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more in-depth information

Login Register

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ekonomi.bisnis.com/read/20210811/9/1428541/ekonom-pelonggaran-ppkm-belum-mampu-dorong-konsumsi-rumah-tangga The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos