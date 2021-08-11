Vanishing Point: Inside the August 13 Guardian Weekly | Migration





When we think of the migrant crisis in Europe, much of our attention naturally focuses on the Mediterranean Sea crossings from North Africa. But this week’s Guardian Weeklys big story highlights yet another deadly route, from the west coast of Africa to Spain’s Atlantic territory of the Canary Islands. While official death rates are relatively low, concerns are growing that undocumented deaths on this extremely dangerous crossing could be several times higher. Sam Jones reports from Gran Canaria. As forest fires caused by extreme weather conditions continued to flare up in several parts of the world this week, a major new report from hundreds of top scientists has laid bare the extent of our damage to Earth’s climate and the disaster that looms if the slim chance of avoiding global warming above 1.5 ° C is not entered. Environmental Editor-in-Chief Damian Carrington analyzes what the IPCC report means, while on our Opinion pages UK Government Chief Science Advisor Patrick Vallance strongly warns that only a complete transformation of our societies can now stop the warming process. English boarding schools such as Eton and Harrow are renowned for developing leaders and captains of industry around the world. But what are the emotional scars of family separation at such a young age? Author Richard Beard, who went through the system around the same time as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, explains why these institutions are the last places we should be looking for our future leaders. And if you’ve made it this far without verifying your social media account or watching a video of a soccer bear, well done. But if you’ve ever wondered why you’re feeling more and more distracted, Oliver Burkemans has read at length about the online attention economy, and what we can do to combat it is likely to resonate with you. Have the Guardian Weekly delivered to your home

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/11/vanishing-point-inside-the-13-august-guardian-weekly The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos