Lula compares Bolsonaro to former US President Donald Trump – MercoPress





Brazil: Lula compares Bolsonaro to former US President Donald Trump Wednesday August 11, 2021 – 09:01 UTC Bolsonaro must be ready to know he is going to lose the elections, said Lula After the military parade, vehicles were parked in front of the Department of Defense

After staging an unprecedented military parade in front of the Planalto Palace, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was heavily criticized by his predecessor and electoral rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who said he wanted to emulate Donald Trump.

The PT leader said Bolsonaro had the same destabilizing stance as former US President Trump, as tanks and armored vehicles passed as the Chamber of Deputies was about to vote to return to the paper ballot for the ‘next year.

Bolsonaro even threatened that there would be no elections in 2022 if the current electronic system was not supplemented with a more reliable and easier to control paper ballot, which the lower house ultimately rejected more late in the day.

During the parade, a military officer invited Bolsonaro to witness naval maneuvers, with military and aeronautical support, to be performed in Formosa, a town in neighboring Goias state. These exercises in Formosa have been practiced since 1988.

The pathetic scene of the reception of the invitation in front of the Planalto Palace was neither performed by former President José Sarney (1985-1990), nor by Fernando Henrique Cardoso (1995-2002), nor by Dilma Rousseff ( 2011-2016), nor by Michel Temer (2016-2018), ?? Lula said.

When Bolsonaro insists on that of the paper bulletin, he tries to generate confusion, like Trump in the United States, we are not going to accept that. Bolsonaro must be prepared to know he is going to lose the election ?? Lula added Tuesday morning.

Bolsonaro presided over the military parade around 8 a.m. with the commanders of the armed forces, the Minister of Defense, General Walter Souza Braga Netto and several members of the cabinet.

Left winger Lula insisted that “if a soldier wants to be in politics, he has to resign from his post, take off his uniform and be a candidate.

Meanwhile, Senator Omar Aziz of the conservative Social Democratic Party (PSD) said that “every public figure should fear ridicule, but Bolsonaro has no limits, as evidenced by this pathetic scene today”.

The military ceremony ?? only shows a threat from someone weak who knows they have already lost ?? the vote on reforming the electoral system, said Aziz, who chairs the parliamentary committee investigating alleged irregularities in handling the coronavirus pandemic. ?? Bolsonaro does not have the right to threaten democracy, ?? he added.

Senator Renan Calheiros, rapporteur for the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry, declared that “the military must put aside the follies of Bolsonaro. “

After the military parade, the vehicles were parked in front of the Ministry of Defense on Explanada de los Ministerios Avenue, a few blocks from the Presidency, Congress and the Federal Supreme Court.

