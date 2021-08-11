PM Modi regrets the loss of Dr Balaji Tambe and recalls the “compassionate nature” of Ayurvedacharya





Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences on the death of Ayurvedacharya Dr Balaji Tambe, who died on Tuesday August 10 at the age of 81. youth. He was admired for his compassionate nature. Saddened by his disappearance. Condolences to his family and his admirers. Om Shanti, ”Prime Minister Modi tweeted. PM Modi on Ayurvedacharya Dr Balaji Tambe Dr Balaji Tambe will be remembered for his many efforts to make Ayurveda popular around the world, especially among young people. He was admired for his compassionate nature. Saddened by his disappearance. Condolences to his family and his admirers. Om Shanti. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 11, 2021 Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari expressed his condolences on the death of Ayurvedacharya and writer Balaji Tambe, saying that through his writings and lucid speeches he was showing people of all ages the path to a high and healthy life until his last breath. “Saddened to learn of the demise of Ayurvedacharya Shri Balaji Tambe. He has dedicated his whole life to promoting and popularizing Ayurveda and Yoga. Through his writings and his lucid speeches, he has shown the way to a exalted and healthy life to people of all ages until his last, ”said the governor of Maharashtra. Saddened to learn of the passing of Ayurvedacharya Shri Balaji Tambe. He has dedicated his entire life to promoting and popularizing Ayurveda and Yoga. Through his writings and his lucid speeches, he showed the way to an exalted and healthy life for people of all ages until his last years. Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_gouverneur) August 10, 2021 He went on to say that like yoga and Ayurveda, he wanted to promote the knowledge of Bhagwad Gita to the masses. The governor added: “May God grant peace to the deceased soul and give strength to the bereaved family members to endure the loss,” the governor of Maharashtra said in a tweet. Uddhav Thackeray on Ayurvedacharya Dr Balaji Tambe Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, expressed his condolences, noting that he was fascinated by Ayurveda and yoga. “With Tambe’s demise, Ayurveda and the health-promoting personality who guided the balance of diet and thought in daily life were deprived of time,” the Chief Minister said in a statement. communicated. The chief minister added that his high quality medicine has helped spread Ayurveda throughout the country and abroad. Death of Dr Balaji Tambe Ayurvedacharya Ayurvedic practitioner and yoga practitioner Dr Balaji Tambe died Tuesday in a private hospital in Pune from a brief illness, according to family members. He was 81 when he died. Tambe was the founder of “Atmasantulana Village”, a holistic healing center in Lonavla, and the author of several books on spirituality, yoga and Ayurveda. Dr. Tambe is survived by his wife, two sons and daughters-in-law and four granddaughters. (with ANI inputs) Photo Credit: ShreeGuruDr.BalajiTambe / Facebook / PTI

