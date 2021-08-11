Politics
[Cek Fakta] Is it true that there is no television showing the president’s words on the Islamic New Year? This is the fact
There is a story circulating that no public or private TV channel reports or broadcasts President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ‘s remarks regarding the commemoration of the Islamic New Year 1443H. This story recently circulated on WhastApp.
The narration can be seen in a screen shot circulating in WhatsApp groups on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Here is the full narration:
“ON TVRI OR PRIVATE, THERE ARE NO NEW YEAR ISLAMIC GREETINGS FROM THE MINISTER OF RELIGION OR DR PRESIDENT.
ASTAGHFIRULLAH IS THIS COUNTRY ALREADY A COMMUNIST COUNTRY?
seriously ask. ”
The WhatsApp number user who shared the screenshot also commented. Here is more:
“Tabe .. is that true? So what congratulations to the Baha’i teachings only ?? !!.”
Is it true?
Look for:
Based on our research, the claim that there is no public or private television channel that reports or broadcasts the words of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regarding the commemoration of the Islamic New Year 1443H is false. In fact, there are TV channels that broadcast President Jokowi’s statement regarding the commemoration of the Islamic New Year 1443H.
These include train stations Metro TV. The TV channel with the slogan “Knowledge to rise up” this time broadcast Jokowi’s statement regarding the commemoration of the Islamic New Year. Jokowi underlined the substance and the deep meaning of this warning.
Jokowi has linked the spirit of Prophet Muhammad SAW’s migration to the Covid-19 pandemic. Jokowi hopes Muslims can think about it and imitate this.
“This period of pandemic also provides us with valuable lessons to ponder. In the past, Prophet SAW’s struggle to migrate from Mecca to Medina rapidly grew Islam. It spread widely and became a respected force. in the Arabian Peninsula.
It takes sacrifices to leave the things that hinder progress. Solidarity is necessary. It takes courage and solidarity to overcome threats.
Differences of social origin and culture are a strength. Your brotherhood of muhajirin and ansor by succeeding in the struggle of the Prophet’s da’wah, is uswah and an example.
The obedience of Muslims to wear masks, to maintain distance and to limit mobility, reflects the spirit of the hijrah in our daily life. All this to avoid being infected with the Covid-19 virus for the sake of safety and mutual health and to build a healthier lifestyle. And leave the habits that are detrimental to health, ”Jokowi said.
Conclusion:
The claim that there are no public or private TV stations broadcasting or broadcasting the remarks of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regarding the commemoration of the Islamic New Year 1443H, is false. In fact, there are TV channels that broadcast President Jokowi’s statement regarding the Islamic New Year 1443H.
This information is classified as a type of deceptive content hoax (deceptive content). Deception occurs as a result of content formed with twisting undertones to vilify a person or group. This type of content is created intentionally and should be able to deliver opinions in accordance with the wishes of the information maker.
Misleading content is formed using original information, such as pictures, official statements or statistics, but is edited in such a way that it has no connection with the original context.
Reference:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3qrjueeLOCw
(DHI)
Sources
2/ https://www.medcom.id/telusur/cek-fakta/VNnoOY1b-cek-fakta-benarkah-tidak-ada-tv-yang-memberitakan-ucapan-presiden-soal-tahun-baru-islam-ini-faktanya%3Futm_source%3Dflipboard%26utm_medium%3Dflipboardfeed%26utm_campaign%3Dflipboardpartnership
