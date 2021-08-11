the achievements of the Hungarian government are mediocre. And Romania has retreated faster towards development than in the West

Gyorgy Matolcsy, Governor of the National Bank of Hungary: Our poor economic performance compared to our competitors over the past decade is the result of poor government performance.

A cold civil war has been raging in Hungary for months, between Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling party and central bank governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, a former ally, collaborator and friend of him. In his latest attack, Matolcsy used the eternal comparison with Romania on the eve of the elections: over the last decade Hungary has developed more slowly than the neighboring country, but also others in the region, and this is due to a functioning government. . The governor of the central bank spoke about the speed of convergence of the Hungarian economy with the richest countries of the European Union during the period 2010-2019. Orban and his party have ruled Hungary continuously since 2010. Hungary’s economy is heavily indebted and prone to currency crises, and Matolcsy has warned in the same attack that a new global economic crisis is becoming increasingly likely.

Hungary, a small economy in the European context, has distinguished itself for several years by its over-ambitious policies. Orban is making headlines in both large and small Western newspapers with his warm relations with authoritarian leaders such as Vladimir Putin, Russian President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President and Chinese leaders.

In addition, the Hungarian politician often contradicts the strategies of the European Commission and demands more limited powers for this and greater autonomy, or sovereignty, as he puts it, for the EU member states.

He then used the refugee crisis to build the image of Hungary as the last bastion of European Cretan culture and traditionalism in the face of onslaught from Muslim immigrants. And in the previous economic crisis, Europe was hit by unorthodox income-raising measures such as a temporary, and then permanent, surtax on banking income.

The Orban government is leading a fight against foreign multinationals which has led to bringing to Hungary, often under the control of personalities close to the ruling party, important players in sectors considered strategic such as energy, banking, trade in retail and the press. This fattening prompts foreign companies in the automobile industry to build factories there.

Matolcsy made a notable contribution to these unorthodox policies as Minister of the Economy during the fiery period of the global economic crisis. He has now put the Hungarian central bank at the forefront in Europe with the first interest rate hike in monetary policy since the start of the pandemic. I mean, it made the loan more expensive. Other majors have since followed.

Indeed, the Hungarian economy is distinguished by the highest inflation in the EU, the result of Orban’s efforts to fuel economic growth for years through cheap credits, i.e. extremely low interest rate.

With the cycle of rising interest rates, Matolcsy launched an attack on Orban’s government, initially criticizing its electoral budget for being too generous for the country’s precarious financial stability. The governor carries out his attacks from the virtual pages of the old newspaper Magyar Nemzet, whose history merges with the struggle for control of Orban’s party.

The newspaper was one of Hungary’s most influential publications, eventually becoming the property of Lajos Simicska, a businessman and former friend and ally of Orban, who in the meantime has become his fierce enemy. In the war between the two, Magyar Nemzet found himself without funding, it was shut down for a time to reopen, only online, as a satellite of a party newspaper. Simicska lost the war and lost sight of the landscape.

The Hungarian press is now speculating that Matolcsy, whom Orban no longer needs, has the same future ahead of him. In Monday’s edition of Nemzet, Matolcsya said significant institutional changes are needed in the structure and functioning of government to prevent the country from finding itself trapped in the middle income trap, writes Hungary Today. The head of the central bank noted that despite the economic achievements of 2010-2019, the development of Hungary in the end, compared to the EU average, is lower than the maximum reached in 1936, when the prosperity of the country was close to that of Western Europe.

Between 2010 and 2019, Hungary’s convergence towards the European average did not have the same strength as that of the Baltic countries, Poland and Romania. The main reasons for this handicap, said Matolcsy, are the failings of the functioning of the state, in particular the weaknesses of the government. “Our poor economic performance relative to our competitors over the past decade is the result of poor government performance,” Matolcsy wrote.

The governor praised the performance of the Ministry of the Economy between 2010 and 2013, during which time he headed the institution, saying it was effective in reorganizing the state budget and boosting employment. Therefore, it was crucial to abolish the ministry as the center of economic policy and cede decision-making power to the new finance ministry. Thus, the principle that economic policy cannot be guided by budgetary interests has been violated. It is as if the nationalist camp is abandoning the idea of ​​nation, Christianity and family on the political scene. This strategy has created an economic policy vacuum that the Prime Minister has not filled because there is no institution authorized or capable of doing so. attempts failed.

The national bank has also failed to repair the damage outside. Matolcsy called on the government to start formulating visions for bridging the divide with more prosperous EU states over the next decade as the odds of another global economic crisis increase. The new legislative elections will be the most difficult of the last decade for Orban because this time the opposition seems determined to form a coalition against him. In other words, the Hungarian leader will have to face opposition.

Meanwhile, in Poland, thanks to new rules approved by President Andrzej Duda, Central Bank President Adam Glapinski will receive more money at the end of his term, which he wants to renew. Glapinski received 4 million zlotys (874,070 euros) in 5 years in office, out of a total of 6 years, but in the end the amount won will amount to 5 million zlotys, writes money.pl. Glapinski is seen as an ally of the government and has so far resisted pressure to raise interest rates, but has announced what he will do if the state of the economy demands it. The institution he heads is seen as highly politicized.