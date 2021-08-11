Dominion Voting Systems sues OAN and Newsmax for $ 1.6 billion over electoral fraud conspiracies





A voting system maker has sued two conservative news outlets and a prominent Trump supporter, alleging they peddled false allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election for profit at the expense of the company.

Dominion filed lawsuits Tuesday against One America News Network (OAN), Newsmax and Patrick Byrne, the former CEO of Overstock.com. The company is asking $ 1.6 billion from each party.

The three lawsuits are the latest in a series of lawsuits brought by Dominion against grassroots conservative media and allies of President Donald Trump.

Hosts and guests on OAN and Newsmax have frequently pushed rebutted plots about Dominion machines overturning Trump’s votes to Biden in the 2020 election. In his lawsuit, Dominion claims that hosts and staff from both networks knowingly pushed false information as a “business opportunity” to increase ratings.

“We are suing to set the record straight, to defend Dominion’s rights, to hold defendants to account and to recover damages for the devastating economic damage caused to Dominion’s operations,” said Stephen Shackelford, counsel. company legal, at USA Today.

In fact, the OAN lawsuit opens with a quote from one of the network’s former producers, Marty Golingan, who told the New York Times in April that the majority of the network’s staff did not believe the allegations of fraud. generalized electoral system.

“A lot of people have said, ‘This is crazy, and maybe if they sue us we will stop publishing stories like this,” ”Golingan told The Times.

In a statement to USA Today, Newsmax said the Dominion trial was “a clear attempt to quell such reporting and undermine a free press.”

In his lawsuit against Byrne, Dominion alleged that he worked with other Trump allies like lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell to “fabricate (d) and promote false evidence to convince the world that the 2020 election had been stolen “.

The lawsuit also alleges Bryne “funded” several conspiracy theories and efforts to overturn the election results.

There is no evidence to support claims that widespread electoral fraud led to President Joe Biden’s victory over Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Former Attorney General Bill Barr, as well as officials of cybersecurity officials from the Trump administration said late last year they had found no evidence to back up the claims and that the 2020 election was the safest in American history.

In addition to the three lawsuits filed on Tuesday, Dominion also filed a campaign lawsuit against Trump, Giuliani, Powell, Trump’s ally, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and Fox News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newschannel5.com/news/national-politics/dominion-voting-systems-sues-oan-newsmax-for-1-6b-over-voter-fraud-conspiracies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos