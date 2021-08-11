Union Minister Shantanu Thakur writes to Prime Minister Modi about attacks on temples in Bangladesh





Union Minister and Member of Parliament for Lok Sabha of Bongaon Shantanu Thakur wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for his intervention to “protect the lives of Hindu minorities” in Bangladesh. This development comes after reports of attacks on Hindu temples, shops and households in the Khula district of Bangladesh. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Shantanu Thakur said on Wednesday that many vandalized Hindu temples, shops and homes in Bangladesh belong to the community of Matua. The Matuas are considered an influential electoral community in West Bengal. The religious sect of the community was founded in Bangladesh by Harichand Thakur, well known for his fight against the practice of untouchability during the 19th century Bengal presidency under British colonial rule. During his visit to Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the village where Harichand Thakur established the Matua sect. Thakur called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the matter, saying people belonging to the community in that part of Bangladesh are at risk. “People belonging to the Hindu community are in a precarious situation. Their goods, shelters and properties were looted by anti-social elements. [They are facing] discrimination when a campaign or program is launched to destroy, intimidate and punish a group because of its religious or moral beliefs, ”Thakur said in his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The place is sacrosanct for the community of Matua. Many shops have been looted. The idols of Harichand Thakur, Lord Ganesha and ‘Maa Durga’ have been demolished,” Shantanu Thakur said in the letter. Shantanu Thakur and his family with political affiliations in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the Trinamool Congress (TMC), are widely regarded as the leaders of the Matua community in West Bengal. The Matuas are mainly settled in the border regions of Bangladesh with a high concentration in the district of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal. ATTACK ON THE TEMPLES IN BANGLADESH Reports of attacks on Hindu temples last week came from Khulna district in Bangladesh. At least four temples, shops and homes owned by Hindus – a minority community in Bangladesh – were attacked by unidentified people on Saturday. The incident took place in the village of Shiali in Rupsha Upazila following a heated argument between Hindu and Muslim residents on Friday evening, the PTI news agency said citing the Dhaka Tribune. According to local residents and victims, the attackers first targeted the Shiali Mahasmashan temple in the village. They damaged temple idols and vandalized a crematorium. From there, the attackers proceeded to the area of ​​Shiali Purbapara, where they vandalized the idols of Hindu gods and goddesses in Hari Mandir, Durga Mandir and Govinda Mandir, according to the report. Six shops and two homes of members of the Hindu community were also damaged, according to local media. Police arrested 10 people in connection with the incidents. Security has been strengthened in the region as a result of the development and the prevailing tensions. READ ALSO | Bangladesh: violence spreads after Prime Minister Modi’s visit, attacks on Hindu temples, train

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/union-minister-shantanu-thakur-pm-modi-attacks-temples-bangladesh-1839553-2021-08-11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos