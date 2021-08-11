Cambo oil field: Nicola Sturgeon said to “stop hiding behind Boris Johnson” and oppose plans





NICOLA Sturgeon has been ordered to ‘get out of the fence’ and oppose controversial plans for a new oil field near the Shetlands.

The plans for the Cambo oil field, proposed by Shell and Siccar Point Energy, will be considered by the UK government, which has suggested supporting the plans.

But the plans have faced a backlash for environmental reasons – as Scotland and the UK have pledged to go net zero by mid-century. An austere report by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), released on Monday, warned that all governments must now take immediate action to reduce carbon emissions in order to salvage efforts to limit global warming below a dangerous tipping point. The recommendation of the International Energy Agency to stop expanding oil and gas projects. Following the publication of the IPCC document, UN Secretary General António Guterres said: “This report must spell the end of coal and fossil fuels, before they destroy our planet.” But the Scottish government has refused to categorically oppose the plans, saying any support for fossil fuel extraction “is conditional on their contribution to a sustainable and inclusive energy transition”. Scottish Labor spokeswoman Monica Lennon has now written to the Prime Minister, asking him to prove that she is “paying attention” to harsh climate warnings and opposes Cambo’s plans. In the letter, Ms Lennon said: ‘Despite the lack of leadership from UK and Scottish government ministers, the people-driven Stop Cambo campaign is gaining momentum. It is thanks to the courage and passion of citizens across Scotland and beyond. READ MORE: Climate toll of Shetland oil field plans ‘endanger UK leadership at COP26’ “They deserve to know that our political leaders understand and pay attention to science. “Prime Minister, they need you to use your voice and influence to oppose Cambo. Workers and communities must see that the Scottish government is actively working on a just transition to a green economy and has a credible energy plan. “For the sake of our planet, I call on the Scottish government to join Labor and Scottish activists in opposing the Cambo oil field. Please indicate when you will make your position on Cambo known to the public. Over the weekend Ms Sturgeon faced young climate activists who pressed her against Cambo’s plans and the Scottish government’s lack of opposition. Ms Lennon said: “Nicola Sturgeon must come out of the fence and oppose the Cambo oilfield plans. READ MORE: UN IPCC report: Action needed to prevent ‘climate credibility from being compromised’ “The fate of our planet and future generations depends on the actions of our governments today. “Hiding behind Boris Johnson is not an option. “With the eyes of the world on Scotland as COP26 approaches, it is embarrassing that SNP and Conservative ministers are not doing all they can to avert a climate catastrophe. ” A Scottish Government spokesperson said: ‘We are fully committed to becoming a net zero economy by 2045 and, although this is ultimately a reserved area, any Scottish government support for oil companies and gas companies operating in the North Sea is conditional on their contribution to a sustainable and inclusive energy transition, and ensuring a secure energy supply. “The oil and gas sector can play a positive role in Scotland’s energy transition, helping to design the diverse energy system we need for the future. READ MORE: David Bol: Politicians need to be candid about climate action “Knowledge and experience of the oil and gas sector and its supply chain will also be important for developing and investing in critical low-carbon technologies, such as the use and storage of carbon capture – a technology that is seen by experts such as UK climate change. Committee and the International Energy Agency as essential to achieving Scottish, UK and international climate emissions targets. “In 2020, we launched our £ 62million Energy Transition Fund to support the growth and diversification of the oil, gas and energy sectors, accelerating its transition to net zero emissions. “The principles of fair work are applied in all projects financed by the Energy Transition Fund, supporting the creation of green jobs and training individuals with the skills they need to ensure a just transition to net-zero with the well-being of people at heart. ”

