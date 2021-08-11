Analysis: Regulatory Storm in China Strains Nerves, Limits Top-Down Policy

Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) and former President Hu Jintao attend the closing session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on October 24, 2017. REUTERS / Jason Lee / File photo

SHANGHAI, Aug. 11 (Reuters) – The regulatory storm that has swept through billions of Chinese corporate valuations in the name of tackling excesses not only exposes the political risk associated with President Xi Jinping’s increasingly militant tenure, but also the uncertainty as to its implementation.

Xi’s campaign to crack down on industries ranging from internet and bitcoin platforms to ridesharing giant Didi Global (DIDI.N) and mentoring marks a historic shift as it prioritizes large-scale prosperity over total growth pursued for decades by China.

The frenetic pace of new rules and regulations and the brutal and sometimes unpredictable force with which they are implemented in the world’s second-largest economy have shaken businesses and markets. Investors should prepare for more, analysts said.

“The difference is that the campaigns carried out by previous leaders were not as effective,” said Richard McGregor, senior researcher at the Lowy Institute in Sydney and author of a leading book on the ruling Communist Party in China. “Xi, however, is much more powerful. When he launches a campaign, it is zealously implemented by officials, and the fallout is global.”

A popular saying when Xi Hu Jintao’s predecessor was in power was, “Policies don’t go beyond Zhongnanhai,” the leadership precinct in central Beijing.

He was quoted in a 2014 People’s Daily commentary that directly targeted Hu’s comparatively ineffective reputation, while noting another Chinese saying: “Sunny central policies turn cloudy in regions, turn rainy in counties, and drown.” the villagers “.

Xi, on the other hand, is widely regarded as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, which analysts say fuels a zeal for the implementation and amplification of China’s sprawling bureaucracy. It can also carry a risk of over-execution, as lower-level officials seek to please their superiors.

Nervous investors last week gutted shares of vaping companies, chemical makers, growth hormone stocks and distillers as they bent over state media reports and news reports. government websites looking for clues to the next target for government action. It came after a state media article calling online gambling “spiritual opium” sparked a massive sell-off in the industry, even though no rules had changed.

DEFINE THE POLICY

The crackdown on Didi on data security came just days after his sale of shares in New York, underlining regulatory uncertainty. The move stunned investors, and several listing applicants put aside plans to go public outside of China as they tried to determine if they were allowed to do so.

By comparison, the tougher-than-expected rules that devastated the for-profit tutoring industry include details, but were first revealed in a document that circulated on social media for a day before being confirmed by state media, driving down stock prices.

The crackdown on tutoring led education authorities in Huangshan City last month to raid an upscale villa to catch a teacher illegally teaching. The National Office Against Pornography and Illegal Publishing said a number of local branches in Hubei province had also joined the crusade, which was viewed by some online as an insult to the profession. tutor.

Victor Shih, associate professor at the University of California, San Diego, said the top-down approach had sidelined consultations that took into account contributions from state-owned companies, relevant ministries and experts.

“Today you still have that consultative process, but it feels like it’s a lot faster,” Shih said.

“The flip side of faster policy making is that there could be big surprises for stakeholders, and policies can be made without considering the medium-term interests of stakeholders.”

When China cracked down on bitcoin miners this year, it let provincial governments take the lead, spurring industry players in Sichuan attracted by local incentives to use otherwise wasted hydropower during the rainy season. , to complain about inconsistent policies.

Winston Ma, an adjunct professor at NYU Law School, said investors had become complacent.

“Some foreign investors did not take the Chinese legislature seriously. They believed that the regulations would not come out anytime soon, and even if they do come out, they will not be strictly enforced,” he said.

Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday that China would face increasing demands to “sequencing and communicating policy changes in a way that provides certainty and confidence to trade stakeholders, while minimizing economic disruption.”

“Brutal policy execution and communication strategy could alter the regulatory risk premium that global investors need to invest in Chinese securities,” he said in a note.

SELF-AWARENESS

Chinese authorities have indicated that they are aware of the impact of a brutal implementation.

Following the liquidation brought on by the ban on for-profit private tutoring, the China Securities Regulatory Commission met with executives of global investment banks in an attempt to appease nerves.

Recently, the Politburo announced plans to correct “campaign type” carbon reduction efforts by local governments.

Yuan Yuwei, portfolio manager at Hangzhou-based Water Wisdom Asset Management, said he was surprised at how quickly Beijing reversed course, in contrast to a record of slowness in adjusting to undesirable results .

“From March there was a big leap forward in carbon reduction, triggering a surge in commodity prices. The mistake was quickly corrected,” he said.

“Concentrated power works as long as there is a rapid self-correction system. But there will be problems if the self-correction process slows down,” he said.

