Sri Mulyani announces the embarrassment of President Joko Widodo





BANDA ACEH – The announcement by Finance Minister Sri Mulyani that the government will withdraw a giant debt of Rs 515.1 trillion in the second half of 2021 seems odd. The announcement came at a time when the government was celebrating the economic pace which soared to 7.07% (year-on-year) in the second quarter of 2021. It’s strange, they say, economic growth has skyrocketed 7.07 percent, why does that want to borrow? Political Studies and Public Policy (P3S) Director Jerry Massie said in a conversation with political news agency RMOL a moment ago on Wednesday (11/8). Jerry Massie sensed the signs from Sri Mulyani that were not good for the sustainability of Indonesia’s future. Indeed, debt after debt, which continues to be accumulated by the best finance minister in the world, Indonesia can go bankrupt. Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo seems less sensitive to the monotonous moves of Sri Mulyani, who relies only on external debt without making a breakthrough to avoid getting into debt. I suspect he is an accomplice of the IMF or the World Bank. Adding debt means adding to the burden, he guessed. Jerry recalled that Indonesia wasted too much in the hands of Sri Mulyani. For example, the disbursement of funds for the treatment of Covid-19 which has spent more than 1 trillion rupees, when the result is that Indonesia is still operating in place, even backwards in recent weeks. We are the worst in the world or ranked 1 with over 50,000 people infected. And now we are approaching 4 in the world for the category of being exposed to the virus, explained Jerry. He also wondered why Sri Mulyani paid off the giant debt. If the goal is to finance infrastructure, then it is better to postpone it because people are suffering from the corona virus. For Jokowi, don’t be easily fooled by the debt mode, he continued. Finally, Jerry Massie warned of the dangers of external debt. The state can not only go bankrupt, but also be taken over by foreigners if they are unable to pay their debts. Indonesia’s debt is currently over Rs 6 trillion and is expected to continue rising to Rs 10,000 billion at the end of the Jokowi administration. At least 5 countries that have gone bankrupt because of a default on their debts could serve as an example for Indonesia to be more cautious. The five countries are Greece, Ecuador, Argentina, Venezuela and Zimbabwe. According to the available data, of Venezuela’s $ 150 billion in debt, $ 45 billion is public debt, then $ 45 billion is PDVSA debt, $ 23 billion is China and China debt. Russia. The danger of being indebted to China, there are already examples of a number of countries that have been taken over by China. For example, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. The motive is to lend a debt, but it is only a Chinese ploy, he explained. So this attitude or this announcement (taking out the debt) is as if Sri Mulyani is embarrassing Jokowi, he concluded.[rmol]

