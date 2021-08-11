Ajit Pawar writes about Prime Minister Modi’s intervention in the Maharashtra-Karnataka border line | Bombay News





MUMBAI: Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting his intervention to resolve the long-standing border dispute between the state and neighboring Karnataka.

The dispute between the two states over Belgium and other border areas is for many years before the Supreme Court. Maharashtra claims some areas, including Belgaum, Karwar and Nippani, which are part of Karnataka, claiming that the majority of the population in these areas is Marathi speaking.

Pawar said that it had been over 60 years since the formation of the state of Maharashtra, with Mumbai as its capital, but that Belgaum, Karwar, Bidar, Bhalki, Nippani and other Marathi-speaking areas of Karnataka are still not found. not in Maharashtra.

“The people of Maharashtra and those living in the Marathi-speaking areas of Karnataka on the Maharashtra border regret that the problem has not yet been resolved,” said the NCP chief.

In the letter dated August 9, Pawar called on Modi to take the initiative to stop the Karnataka government’s “atrocities” on Marathi-speaking people and to include the contested areas of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra will not rest until the dream of a “Sanyukta Maharashtra”, including Marathi speaking areas along the border, is realized, he said.

“The fight by legal means will continue. We want you to take note of the wishes of the people of Maharashtra and ensure justice,” Pawar said in his letter to the prime minister.

Currently, the legal battle is engaged in the Supreme Court and “we are convinced that Maharashtra will obtain justice”, he declared.

“We ask for your help to ensure justice for the Marathas in the border areas of Karnataka. I am sure you will,” the CM deputy said in the letter.

(With PTI entries)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/mumbai/ajit-pawar-writes-to-pm-modis-intervention-in-maharashtra-karnataka-border-row/articleshow/85237912.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos