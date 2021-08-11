50-60 feared being trapped; 10 saved, 2 dead. Current research operations

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Wednesday that 50 to 60 people could be trapped in the debris following a landslide in Kinnaur district. Four people including the driver and the driver of the bus stuck in the rubble were rescued.

ITBP spokesman Vivek Pandey informed that around 200 jawans from 3 central force battalions are where a landslide occurs.

“The teams have been waiting for more than an hour for the stone fire to stop. It is believed that around 40 people are trapped. The area is currently very dangerous,” he said.

So far, ten people have been rescued and two have been found dead. The search operation is currently in progress.

#LOOK | ITBP staff rescue man trapped in landslide debris on the Reckong Peo-Shimla highway in the Nugulsari region of Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh According to the latest information from the state government, nine people were rescued and one person died. The search operation is in progress pic.twitter.com/NZ46tpg1Se – ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to CM Jairam Thakur about the situation and provided all possible support in the ongoing rescue operations.

Kinnaur deputy commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said the military, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local rescue teams have been called in for the rescue operations. He also said the shooting stones continue to fall, creating problems in the conduct of the rescue operation.

Several vehicles, including a national transport company bus carrying more than 40 passengers, were buried under the rubble. The bus was going from Reckong Peo to Kinnaur in Shimla, Sadiq told PTI.

Union Interior Minister Amit Shah also spoke with Jai Ram Thakur to take stock of the situation resulting from a landslide. He ordered the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to provide all assistance to the Himachal Pradesh government in rescue and relief operations. Shah assured the chief minister of all possible help from the central government to deal with the situation.

Sharing the latest updates, Chief Minister Thakur said teams from the Indian Army, ITBP, NDRF and police were on hand for a rescue operation. The slips and stone shots continue. Rescue teams are trying to launch the rescue operation, he added.

“The landslide in Himachal’s Kinnaur is extremely worrying as many people are believed to be trapped. I call on party workers to provide all possible assistance in the affected areas,” said BJP chairman JP Nadda. .

