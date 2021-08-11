The story connects the sagas of Andrew Cuomo, Donald Trump, COVID-19





Tying besieged resigning New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, former President Donald Trump, COVID-19, and US politics today may seem like a bridge too far. But there certainly is. It’s history.

No matter how deplorable the governor’s conduct may have been in harassing some 11 women, it doesn’t share the same story or universe with Trump’s behavior – comparing those misdemeanors to his core crimes. Trump’s accusers far outnumbered Cuomo’s in numbers and allegations of criminal activity, including rape.

According to his lawyer Michael Cohen, Trump ordered a payment to a porn actress to cover her infidelity. Trump has also been recorded as bragging about how his celebrity status has allowed him to “grab” women’s private parts at will.

It does not appear that Cuomo committed a rape or major sexual assault while displaying rude, offensive and unacceptable behavior. Unwanted touching or feelings and inappropriate comments are inexcusable, especially by any powerful official in the private or public sector. Cuomo strongly denied all charges made in the investigation and by his accusers before resigning.

Sexual harassment is often difficult to prove beyond a reasonable doubt. It all depends on the reactions of the victim. In today’s politically correct environment, what is said or meant by a man’s comments or actions can be interpreted entirely differently by the opposite sex. This demonstration of alternative understanding is strongly reflected in politics today.

Any comment can be deliberately interpreted or misinterpreted as “sexist”, “racist”, “fascist”, “socialist”. or any other inflammatory term. That’s not an excuse. It’s reality.

Interestingly, while the Cuomo Defense team’s video press conference last week was bitterly condemned as amateur and even mistaken, it follows Trump’s strategy of harshly denying any accusation and attacking integrity and the credibility of the investigation and of the witnesses.

And the defense team appeared to shred Lindsey Boylan’s testimony by revealing a timeline that made her accusations that the governor stroked her chest very unlikely.

That said, as COVID-19 claimed the lives of an estimated 620,000 Americans, the investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James will hurt Cuomo’s politics and future. The interesting question for historians is how Trump survived a list of far more serious allegations – and that ignores two indictments, the second for inciting the Jan.6 insurgency – and disappearance of Cuomo forcing him to step down?

Using the story as an additional link, with the fourth wave caused by the Delta variant threatening to exacerbate the pandemic and the recovery, references to the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918-20 are gone. It’s unfortunate because the way this pandemic ended may better inform us about the current one. After two years, the Spanish flu has simply run its course.

The reason is unknown, as no test or vaccine existed then, and whether herd immunity set in with so many infected people giving the virus nowhere to go. Whatever variants were created and which still persist today, and seasonal flu would wreak havoc, almost like magic, this pandemic has ended. And by 1923, the United States embarked on the biggest economic recovery in its history.

Today, no one can predict whether E, F, G and perhaps more variants will emerge and whether current vaccines will prove effective against new strains. Nor has anyone predicted or predicted how this pandemic will end. Requiring vaccines from all citizens, unless waivers are granted for health or other viable reasons, and ensuring vaccination would seem an almost certain way to end this pandemic. Although some may argue that a future virus could prove resistant to the vaccine.

These two instances of historical connection raise the question of why history seems to be ignored. In the Cuomo-Trump parallel, one response is that Republicans were prepared to back the former president no matter what, even though he claimed he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and escape prosecution. . Democrats, on the other hand, have taken a zero tolerance stance dating back to Senator Al Franken’s forced resignation with the most fragile evidence of actual sexual abuse.

That doesn’t excuse Cuomo. However, it is an interesting contrast to the ideological differences between the two parties over personal conduct. Indeed, this difference extends to COVID-19 and the red-blue divisions on vaccines.

One might wonder if Republicans embrace personal freedom at all costs, regardless of the consequences. And have Democrats become the new moral puritans? For the good of the country, we hope not. But this is far from being a sure judgment.

Harlan Ullman is Senior Advisor at the Atlantic Council in Washington, DC, the first author of “shock and awe” and author of the upcoming book, “The Fifth Horseman and the New MAD: How Massive Attacks of Disruption Became the Looming Existential Danger to a Divided Nation and the world at large. ”

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

