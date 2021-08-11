Politics
Biden’s digital commerce idea reveals emerging US strategy for Asia
James Crabtree is Executive Director of IISS-Asia in Singapore. He is the author of “The Billionaire Raj”.
As it seeks to compete with China, can the United States reclaim its once dominant position as Asia’s trade architect? After pulling out of a major regional accord and showing little inclination to lead the creation of others, the answer until recently seemed to be a clear “no”.
Reports that the United States is preparing to come up with a new Asian digital trade deal suggests that conclusion may be premature. The fact that President Joe Biden is even considering such a proposal will likely be welcomed in a region struggling to find new sources of post-pandemic growth. But whether this could then mark the first step in a broader economic re-engagement to control Beijing’s influence remains far from clear.
America’s waning position in Asian trade is beyond doubt. China is each country’s largest trading partner in the region, with Sri Lanka and the Philippines being the last to return in 2012. Washington’s decision to withdraw from the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement in 2017, abdicating its position as the dominant player in trade policy in Asia.
The details of any potential US digital plan remain vague. But just considering the idea, Washington signals that it still has ambitions to deepen regional trade integration, albeit after half a decade of hiatus.
This is partly a function of geopolitical necessity. US policymakers recognize that they need a new economic policy to compete with China’s rapid progress. Right now, when Biden’s team talks about economics, they’re more likely to do it in a way that makes life harder for potential partners, not easier – attacks on Chinese tech companies. the uprooting of regional supply chains.
This need for a more positive economic agenda is well understood by Kurt Campbell, Indo-Pacific coordinator of the United States National Security Council. Prior to his current post, Campbell co-wrote an essay comparing the contemporary challenges of the United States in Asia with the task faced by European statesmen in search of a new balance of power in the 19th century. “Unlike … European negotiations, which emphasized borders and political recognition, those in the Indo-Pacific will inevitably revolve around supply chains, standards, investment regimes and trade agreements. “, he wrote.
It will not be easy to take advantage of these ideas. Washington has so far said nothing in public about its suggested plan. A new multi-country agreement in the vein of the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement, a tri-national agreement between Singapore, New Zealand and Chile, could provide a model. A more recent bilateral digital pact between Singapore and Australia also gives clues as to what a US proposal might contain.
Yet to develop and sell a new deal, the United States must first face a trio of challenges, the first being what and who to include. If the United States is serious about promoting digital commerce in Asia, its most obvious decision should be to join the CPPTT, which includes rules on everything from removing rights on digital products to ensuring the free movement of goods. data. Yet this seems politically impossible in the short term, given the deep national opposition.
In the meantime, agreements like the one between Australia and Singapore provide a model for measures that go beyond the CPTPP in many areas, such as improving digital privacy and cybersecurity.
Yet the more comprehensive the proposed agreement, the more difficult it will be to get countries to sign. The United States could choose to be ambitious by proposing new rules governing areas such as artificial intelligence or data localization. But such measures are often politically controversial, especially in emerging economies. The United States is trying to reassert its economic leadership in Asia in part for geopolitical reasons, which means it must have something to offer developing markets like Indonesia and Thailand, as well as Singapore and New Zealand. Zealand.
Second, the United States faces formidable domestic hurdles in even offering such a deal in public, let alone concluding it. Last week, the Wall Street Journal ran an op-ed attacking new U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai for “delaying things” on the digital proposal. But if Tai has acted with caution, she only reflects deep divisions over trade within Biden’s own administration as she seeks to understand what her slogan of a “worker-centered” trade policy might. mean in practice.
Then comes the third and final problem: China itself. Chinese President Xi Jinping appeared sideways to attack the US proposal last month, suggesting in a speech that new digital rules could lead to “exclusion, confrontation and division.”
Biden, in turn, might find it easier to overcome his own domestic anti-trade issues if he framed a future deal as part of broader attempts to control China’s influence. But that would then make the deal much less attractive to potential Asian partners, many of whom fear angering Beijing.
Overcoming all three of these challenges will require exactly the kind of skillful new rule of government that Campbell talked about in his essay. Asian economies need new digital rules of conduct, which the United States is well positioned to help draft. Campbell and others are also right that the United States needs a credible economic program if it is to try to balance China’s growing trade power.
Over the past decade, China has largely supplanted the United States as the region’s commercial architect. The United States is unlikely to regain its position with half measures.
