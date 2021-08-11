Jemima Goldsmith tweets about Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Pakistanis harass her with Imran Khan





British journalist, screenwriter and film / documentary producer Jemima Goldsmith | Wikimedia Commons

New Delhi: Jemima Goldsmith, producer, journalist and former wife of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, just can’t do a simple Q&A on Twitter. When she asked a question about a Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan song on Twitter Tuesday, there were so many loaded responses that she ultimately had to delete her tweet. It would have been easier for her to google the meaning of the lyrics instead.

It has been 17 years since Jemima Goldsmiths’ marriage to Imran Khan ended in divorce.

But many Pakistanis are still married at the idea of ​​Khan and Goldsmith being together and often call him Bhabhi on social media. Several Pakistani Twitter users continued to link her to the prime minister on Tuesday when she tweeted a request.

Can anyone tell me how I can find English translation of lyrics of great song by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Athra Ishq Ni Saon Denda? Goldsmith asked his followers on the social media platform.

Instead of providing a link to the translation of the late singer’s work, many followers took the opportunity to harass Goldsmith and joke with her.

OneAsad Ullah Siddiqui, for example, tagged Prime Minister Khan and asked for his help while user Dilmirza posted a photo of Goldsmith with Khan and said their marriage was anything but infidelity.

@ImranKhanPTI help her

– Asad Ullah Siddiqui (@ A_Siddiqui1) August 10, 2021

There was enmity, there was negligence, there was resentment The calf had everything, not infidelity …………………. pic.twitter.com/exRfaNYmJv

– Dilmirza (@ Dilmirza2) August 10, 2021

Imran Muhammad took it upon himself to tweet a 26-second slideshow of Goldsmiths’ marriage to PM Khan in response to his tweet.

In the answer to @Jemima_Khan’s question. pic.twitter.com/eyKXL36CTL

– Imran_Muhammad (@MannMuhammad) August 10, 2021

Muhammad Mujahid, on the other hand, simply posted a photo of PM Khan and said: This dangerous love won’t let me sleep. It makes me wake up all night [sic].

This dangerous love won’t let me sleep. It makes me wake up all night pic.twitter.com/NAJHMUjclQ

– Muhammad Mujahid (@ MujahidAkram786) August 10, 2021

Another netizen also asked her to contact her ex-husband, as he claimed to have introduced the great Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and taught him the basics of music and poetry.

Your ex-husband claims to have introduced the great Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Not only that, but also taught him the basics of music and poetry. Better send this question back to him via Khawar Maneka, this meeting – between @Ali_MurtazaHash @ qamarz1964 @ Engr_Naveed111 pic.twitter.com/edHelaJOlM

– HussainIshtiaq67890 (@ ishtiaq67890) August 10, 2021

As a result of these unnecessary responses, Jemima Goldsmith ultimately deleted her tweet.

Also read: Imran Khan and Jemima went to consult, but he only looked at the breasts of the advisers

Eventful career of goldsmiths

While some Twitter users seem to primarily associate her with her past marriage to PM Khan, Jemima Goldsmith is a film producer, having been involved in the making of several documentaries such as The Case Against Adnan Syed.

She is also co-producing the third season of the anthology American Crime Story television series, which is slated for release next month.

Previously, Goldsmith had started working as Associate Editor at New Statesman in November 2011 and was also European Editor at Vanity Fair.

She married Imran Khan in 1995 and took his last name, three years after leading Pakistan to victory at the 1992 Cricket World Cup and withdrawing from the sport.

They divorced in 2004, when the BBC reported that Khan said Jemima was having difficulty adjusting to life in Pakistan due to his political career.

Jemima kept the Khan surname for several years, before moving back to Goldsmith, her maiden name, in 2011. However, her Twitter account remains @Jemima_Khan.

(Edited by Prashant Dixit)

