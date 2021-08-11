Gavin Williamson “gets wet” after being sacked by Boris Johnson





GAVIN Williamson “gets wet” from being sacked as UK Education Secretary, it has been claimed.

The Tory minister would face an ax in a cabinet reshuffle later this year after a series of controversies – but he would defend himself against No.10 with his own threats.

According to the Times, Boris Johnson plans to replace him with Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch, who is popular within the Conservative Party for her attacks on “awakened” activists. Williamson, a former chief whip who led Johnson’s leadership campaign in 2019, is reportedly fighting to retain his place in Cabinet, however. The newspaper said he had told his colleagues he “knows where the bodies are” in a thinly veiled threat that he would be a dangerous foe to have in the backseat. The Conservative minister would consider a role of Leader of the Commons, a more junior position, to ensure he remains in cabinet. A Conservative MP told The Times: “He gets wet at the thought of getting fired. “He keeps telling people he knows where the bodies are and [the] The Prime Minister is too weak to dismiss him. Kemi Badenoch is lined up as a substitute READ MORE: ‘We didn’t vote for this’: Ian Blackford’s appeal to Scots amid Brexit disruption Williamson was widely criticized for last year’s A-levels fiasco when the government used an algorithm to “moderate” the results and then backtrack in the face of widespread protests. The Tory minister raised his eyebrows again on this year’s results day after claiming he could not remember his own A-level results. Although he vividly remembers the day he received his grades 27 years ago, Williamson told LBC Radio we can’t remember what they really were. “I didn’t have three A *s, that’s fair to say,” he told host Nick Ferrari. “I forgot, it’s so long ago. That was 27 years ago. Williamson has also come under criticism recently after suggesting that universities shouldn’t charge full tuition fees if they don’t “meet student expectations.” The education secretary said the government expects all universities to resume face-to-face education, including lectures, unless there are “reasons for no reason.” previous”. Jo Grady, UCU General Secretary, replied: “Gavin Williamson is most responsible for the disruption and discontent experienced by students during the pandemic and academic staff have picked up the pieces of their disastrous mismanagement. “Williamson should think about his own failures before he disparages the excellent online service the staff provided.” She added: “Sadly, the Secretary of State has clearly failed to learn any lessons and is again attacking academic staff, peddling damaging and false narratives about the quality of e-learning and recklessly encouraging managers to ignore them. health and safety concerns to protect the finances of the university. “Instead of threatening universities with fee cuts for putting health and safety at the forefront during a pandemic, the government should invest in higher education so that universities are not dependent on fees.”

