Trump Jr blames Biden for using TikTok influencer Benny Drama to push Covid vaccines, says ‘waterboarding is next’





DONALD TRUMP JR. claimed that waterboarding would be better than watching the video by TikTok influencer Benny Drama describing White House press secretary Jenn Psakis as an intern in a bid to boost Covid-19 vaccinations.

Trump Jr. filmed Monday’s video tweeting: Then they’re going to waterboard you until you’re vaccinated, though there’s no way it’s worse than watching this !!!

5

Donald Trump Jr. was not a fan of the parody video posted by Benito Skinner which describes an intern named KooperCredit: TikTok

5

Trump Jr. viewed the video on Monday in a tweet that read, “Then they’re going to waterboard you until you get vaccinated, though there’s no way it’s worse than watching that “Credit: TikTok

The star of the TikTok video is Skinner, who goes by the username @ bennydrama7 and has over 900,000 subscribers.

He kicked off the PSA titled “A Day in My Life as a White House Intern <3 on Monday.

It features Benny adopting his comedic character Kooper, as a Gen Z White House intern, causing harm in order to inspire more young Americans to get vaccinated.

The video has been liked nearly 550,000 times.

KOOPER GOES TO 1600

Kooper obsessively records himself casually arriving at work, sipping a large White House seal mug of Joe, dancing loudly around the most exclusive residences in the country.

He also pokes fun at the duties of the prestigious job by cutting short a phone call, drops documents on the floor and pretends to interrupt an Oval Office meeting, to say: Hey POTUS!

The press officer Jenn Psaki is the supervisor of Koopers.

At one point in the short video, Kooper struts around his office and informs him, “Jenny, I booked you a nail date, my love.”

Psaki looks unhappy.

“I didn’t tell you to do that,” she told him.

His initiative called, the subordinate counterattack.

VERY SERIOUS

In another scene, Psaki dictates critical information to Kooper about raising awareness of the federal government to stop Covid.

We have come a long way in our fight against this virus. We have vaccinated 160 million Americans.

Do you understand all this? she asks.

But Kooper seems to be picking something in his teeth and taking no notes.

Don’t worry, queen – everything is fine here, he said, pointing to his temple and making a snap.

The parodying trainee is then seen on another phone call lying in the chair with his feed on the desk.

We have to get gunshots in the arms of every American, he said.

“IS OLIVIA RODRIGO STILL HERE? ”

The intern is seen wandering the halls of the White House and at one point he asks Psaki: Is Olivia Rodrigo still there?

On July 14, Rodrigo accepted an invitation to meet with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The purpose of his visit was also to increase awareness of the Covid-19 vaccination among his fans who are younger.

At the time, the 18-year-old pop sensation took the podium to promote the benefits of immunizing American youth.

First of all, I want to say that I am more than honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of COVID vaccinations, Rodrigo said, according to the New York Post .

Dr. Fauci subsequently viewed Rodrigo as a trusted messenger that people can relate to, as opposed to just federal officials.

During Tuesday’s press conference, Psaki confirmed that Dr Fauci will engage with Gen Y influencers and Gen Z influencers to inspire more vaccinations among younger generations.

5

Benito ‘Benny Drama’ Skinner character “Kooper” pretends to interrupt an Oval Office meeting, to say: Hey POTUS! Credit: TikTok

5

The comedian’s effort was an attempt by the White House to reach out to more young people and inspire them to get their Covid-19 jabsCredit: TikTok

5

“A Day in My Life as a White House Intern <3" has been enjoyed by over 550,000 and influencer TikTok has over 900,000 followersCredit: TikTok TikToker shows what her day is like as an intern at the White House

