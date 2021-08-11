China’s three-child policy to “make matters worse” for women (think tank)









ANI |

Updated: August 11, 2021 2:03 PM IS

Beijing [China], Aug. 11 (ANI): China’s three-child policy, promoted by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials as a way to end the trend of population aging, will “further exacerbate the problems” of women who workers already suffer from gender-based discrimination in the workplace since the one-child policy was abolished in 2015, a Canada-based think tank said.

The policy was announced on May 31 at the Communist Party of China (CPC) Politburo meeting chaired by CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping on Population Aging.

Although China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency said the policy was aimed at dealing with the significant decline in the new population and would be accompanied by support measures to maintain China’s human resource advantage, several citizens Chinese have expressed their dissatisfaction with the policy citing the exorbitant cost of raising a child in China, ”the International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS) said in an article.

“The three-child policy will further exacerbate the problem of female workers who already suffer from gender-based discrimination in the workplace since the abolition of the one-child policy in 2015. Over the past five years, the women’s work environment has deteriorated, ”he added.

In 1979, China implemented the one-child policy, which stipulated that a couple could only have one child. This resulted in a decline in the new population and an increase in the elderly population.

China’s birth rate has been declining since 2017, despite the easing of the “one-child policy” to avoid a coming demographic crisis.

Despite the easing of the one-child policy in 2016, the number of live births per 1,000 people fell to an all-time high of 10.48 in 2019, from 10.94 in 2018. This raises fears of an imminent demographic crisis.

Meanwhile, experts have said the Chinese workforce will peak in the next few years before shrinking by around five percent over the next decade, CNN reported. This could pose a problem for the broad economic policy goals set by President Xi Jinping.

China’s birth rate fell nearly 15% year-on-year in 2020, and some people have pointed out that the rising cost of living is a major obstacle to creating large families.

For decades, Chinese restrictions on family planning have allowed authorities to force hundreds of millions of Chinese women to have abortions or undergo sterilization operations in order to control the population.

Sensing the acute shortage of long-term productive human resources, the Communist Party of China (CPC) Politburo, chaired by CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping, announced a three-child policy, according to which a couple can have three children in the Republic. People’s Republic of China (PRC).

Liu Minghui, professor of law at China Women’s University and public interest lawyer said, “Companies already don’t want female workers under the two-child policy – now they’re going to do even more. discrimination.

One of the main reasons for the growing discrimination is the reluctance of employers to pay for maternity leave.

By law, women in China are entitled to at least 98 days of leave with full pay, but the benefit is only partially funded by the state. In addition, women are considered less likely to engage in long hours of work after having children because they do not have access to child care.

IFFRAS suggested that the Chinese government should reduce gender inequalities at home and in the workplace, and methods to better facilitate work-life balance. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/chinas-three-child-policy-to-aggravate-problems-for-women-think-tank20210811140323/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos