Prime Minister Imran Khan offers help to Turkey to fight forest fires

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday extended Pakistan’s assistance to Turkey in fighting forest fires after a delegation led by Defense Minister Hulusi Akar called him, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the details, the brief meeting between the Turkish delegation led by Hulusi Akar and the Pakistani delegation led by the prime minister was held in Bani Gala where the two sides discussed defense and other matters of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister expressed his sorrow over the forest fires in Turkey and offered all the help the brother country would need from Pakistan. Imran Khan also praised the Turkish leaders for standing by Pakistan’s side and expanding their cooperation on various issues, including the Kashmir issue.

Imran Khan also briefed the delegation on Pakistan’s position on the Afghan issue and reiterated that a political settlement was the only Solution to the problem.

“The Afghan leaders should play their part in achieving a political settlement,” he said while extending Pakistan’s full cooperation in this regard.

The Defense Minister also conveyed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s message to Imran Khan and said that Turkey will extend cooperation in solving the problems facing Pakistan, including the Kashmir issue.

He also briefed the Prime Minister on Turkey’s role in improving the situation in Afghanistan.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in June that Turkey was planning talks with the Taliban over refusing to let Ankara run the Kabul airport after US troops withdrew from Afghanistan.

God willing, we’ll see what kind of talks we have with the Taliban and where those talks take us, Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul.

Turkey has negotiated with U.S. defense officials its offer to help secure and manage Kabul airport, which is essential for countries to maintain a diplomatic presence in the war-torn country after the withdrawal. troops.