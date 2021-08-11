PM Modi at the 2021 CII annual session

CII Annual Session 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday India’s economy is picking up pace and the country has received record inflows of foreign direct investment (FDI). “The influx of the REIT is also reaching record levels,” the Prime Minister said at the 2021 CII annual session.

Modi also said the country was receiving record FDI due to reforms in recent years.

He said the situation was changing rapidly. “Today, citizens’ feelings are based on products made in India. It doesn’t have to be an Indian company, but every Indian now wants to use products made in India. The nation has made up its mind,” he added.

The Prime Minister said the industry must develop its policies and strategies accordingly. “It will help you move forward in ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’,” he added.

Praising the new age entrepreneurs, the Prime Minister said that today when young Indians enter the field, they do not have this hesitation. “They want to work hard, they want to take risks, they want to bring results. ‘Yes, we belong to this place’ – we see that feeling in our young people today. A similar confidence is in Indian startups today. “, he added. .

Prime Minister Modi assured India Inc executives that his government will do everything possible to help the industry. “Today there is a government in the country that is prepared to take the greatest risk for the sake of the nation,” he said.

“The GST was blocked for so many years only because those who earlier in government did not have the courage to take political risks. We not only implemented the GST, but we are now assisting to a record collection of TPS, ”he added.

The prime minister also said that taking reforms is a matter of conviction for the government, which is ready to take all risks in the national interest.

“We took bold decisions. Reforms continued even during the pandemic. The government is making reforms not out of coercion but out of conviction,” he said.

