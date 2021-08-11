SMRC says Jokowi’s trust in Airlangga becomes more visible





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) researcher Saidiman Ahmad said Joko Widodo’s trust in Golkar, especially Golkar chairman Airlangga Hartarto, was increasingly visible. According to Saidiman, Jokowi’s confidence in Airlangga is driven by at least two things, the first is related to accomplishments. “Jokowi seems very comfortable working with Airlangga because they have relatively the same vision. So far, the president’s vision can be implemented quite well,” Saidiman said, in a written statement, in Jakarta, Wednesday. One of these achievements is the inauguration of Single Online Submission (OSS) risk-based system that will simplify the business licensing process through a one-stop online licensing system. “It is very fundamental in the economic development of Indonesia,” Saidiman said. On another achievement, Saidiman recalled that Airlangga’s role in Indonesia’s successful exit from recession, the impact of economic growth in the second quarter of 2021 reached 7.07%. “This is obviously the achievement of the economic recovery team under the leadership of Airlangga Hartarto,” Saidiman said. Saidiman believes Golkar has always been known as a nimble and capable party to support the government’s political agendas in parliament. “Under the leadership of Airlangga, this great party looks very strong. It is a very important political capital for the president,” he said. Therefore, the combination of the professionalism of Airlangga’s work and the broad and solid political power behind him makes his post difficult to replace. Judging from her background and available political capital, Airlangga Hartato is very likely to gain political support, directly or indirectly, from Jokowi. “After all, the development achievements that have been marked by Jokowi’s government must be continued. Airlangga Hartarto has the political capital and a very adequate professional track record to continue Jokowi’s work,” Saidiman said. Read also: Airlangga Hartarto is considered to have fulfilled the conditions to run for the 2024 presidential election Reporter: Syaiful Hakim

Publisher: Joko Susilo

