‘Indophile’: Imran Khan’s minister on UK authorizing flights from India, but not from Pakistan | World news





The question of the UK allowing flights from India while banning the same from Pakistan has snowballed into a bigger issue between India and Pakistan as Pakistani Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Imran Khan Dr Faisal Sultan wrote to UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid comparing the Covid situation in Pakistan with other countries including India. Pakistani Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari took to Twitter to share Dr Sultan’s response and called the UK’s approach to India and Pakistan “partial.” “The UK Conservative government with a strong indophile presence is discriminating against Pakistan on Covid,” the minister wrote.

UK Conservative government with heavy indophile presence is discriminating against Pakistan on Covid. The British statement to which Dr Faisal responded by setting out his claims! pic.twitter.com/uxgul8PaCM

– Shireen Mazari (@ ShireenMazari1) August 10, 2021

India and Pakistan were both on the UK’s red list until the first week of August, meaning no passengers from those two countries were allowed into the UK. The restrictions were imposed following the second wave of the pandemic. From August 8, India was moved to the Amber List allowing Indian travelers to enter the UK.

Pakistani Minister Fawad Chaudhry had tweeted an online petition calling for Pakistan to be removed from the red list.

Comparing the Covid situation in Pakistan with that of India, Iran and Iraq, Dr Faisal said Pakistan’s daily cases per million population (21,18) are the lowest of the region. In his statement, he said the daily number of cases in India per million population was 28.84, while the figures for Iran and Iraq were 421.98 and 276.19 respectively.

The UK government, in its statement explaining why it kept Pakistan on the Red List, said: “In Pakistan, the combination of a worsening epidemiological situation, combined with low testing rates and limited genomic surveillance , poses a high risk that an outbreak of a new variant, or existing VoCs, will not be identified until imported into the UK. ”He also said that the current trajectory of the pandemic in Pakistan is also Of particular concern Over the past 7 days, the incidence of cases in Pakistan has increased by 87% compared to the previous week (19-25 July).

“Pakistan has no interest in allowing those of its nationals who pose a health risk to other companies to travel abroad, nor does it allow potential public health threats to enter its territory. jurisdiction, “Dr Faisal wrote in response.

