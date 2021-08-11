Opinion: Biden and Trudeau are useful energy idiots of Putin and Xis

Biden and Trudeau administrations should pause to think carefully about how much rope Vladimir Putin and President Xi have already sold to them Photo by Reuters / Blair Gable and Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images

Seeing the world primarily through the dual lens of carbon and climate, the Biden and Trudeau governments are missing out on key foundations of the global energy strategy: security and economic viability. Rest assured that the Russians Vladimir Putin and the Chinese Xi Jinping are not.

In the days since Special Presidential Climate Envoy John Kerry, noting that a fundamental part of China's economic growth has been a staggering amount of fossil fuel use and calling on China to do more to accelerate the reduction of emissions as part of a new geopolitical cooperation plan. , the Chinese government has announced that 15 other closed coal mines in northern China will be restarted, as well as 38 mines in Inner Mongolia. Chinese thermal coal prices have skyrocketed due to increased demand for electricity and, contrary to Kerrys' pleas, key Chinese policymakers have called for a relaxation aggressive measures to curb the growth of emissions, proposing instead a coordinated and orderly approach to carbon neutrality.

Kerry may also miss the boat with his geopolitical expectations for an orderly energy transition in Europe. The European Union is experiencing soaring gas and electricity prices. Wholesale electricity prices in Germany have increased by over 60% this year alone. Across Europe, energy prices are rising as utilities are forced by decarbonization plans to purchase pollution permits at record prices to offset power generation from fossil fuels. Coupled with shortages of natural gas, this has pushed up electricity prices just as world leaders prepare to travel to Scotland to continue the international pursuit of net zero, likely through an increase in electricity. taxation, including for drivers and commercial air travelers. Not surprisingly, some EU politicians have started to oppose plans to cut emissions by 55% from 1990 levels by 2030, while in the UK many Policymakers are asking serious questions about the likelihood of achieving the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement, much less ever reaching net zero.

Biden administrations overturned the recent announcement that, despite bitter objections from many Eastern European countries and ignoring the concerns of the European Parliament, it had agreed to a compromise regarding the completion of the Russian Sea Gas Pipeline. Baltic Nord Stream-2 only added to the strategic confusion. . The deal reverses long-standing US security concerns and instead relies on possible EU sanctions if Russia were to use energy as a weapon in the future. Opinion: higher taxes will not solve our tax problems Terence Corcoran: Ottawas two big risks for banks Matthew Lau: Why Corporate Social Responsibility makes us all worse The 1,230 km submarine pipeline will transport Russian natural gas directly to Germany and will almost double the annual capacity of the existing Nord Stream pipeline, from 55 billion cubic meters (bcm) to 100 bcm. Germany has significantly increased its consumption of natural gas, of which it imports 94 percent. Why? Its 2010 decision to phase out nuclear power generation by 2022 was based on flawed assumptions that aggressive renewable energy development could compensate for lost generation capacity. And the result? German consumers now pay some of the highest energy costs in the world and depend on Russia for up to 40% of their natural gas supply.

Meanwhile, back in North America, Russia is now the second largest supplier of oil to the United States, as American refiners try to meet growing demand for fuels. Bloomberg reports that Russian imports of crude and refined petroleum products jumped 23% between April and May to reach 844,000 barrels per day (bpd). America has now become the largest buyer of Russian heavy oil production, consuming nearly a fifth of Russia's heavy oil exports in the first half of 2021. Canadians may recall that the Keystone XL pipeline , now abandoned, which would have linked Canadian oil producers to the southern United States was rated to transport 830,000 bpd, just slightly less than what is now arriving in the United States by tanker from Russia.

All of this suggests that any attempt in the West to successfully transition away from fossil fuels in order to achieve what may turn out to be unattainable goals for net zero could be anything but orderly and, worse yet, will have serious unintended consequences that will benefit to countries like Russia and China, whose standards for environmental protection are well below those set for Canada in particular and the West in general. Vladimir Lenin once made fun of hanging the capitalists with the rope they would sell us. As the Biden and Trudeau administrations prepare for the GLOBE COP26 global summit of lawmakers in Glasgow in November, they should pause to think carefully about how much rope Vladimir Putin and President Xi have already sold them. Ron Wallace is an executive member of the Canadian Institute of World Affairs and a member of the board of directors of the Canada West Foundation. He retired as a permanent member of the National Energy Board in 2016.

