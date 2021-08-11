PM Modi congratulates Confederation of Indian Industry on resilience during pandemic

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed the 2021 Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) annual meeting today via video conference. The theme of the meeting is India @ 75: government and business work together for AatmaNirbhar Bharat. During the meeting, industry leaders appreciated the Prime Minister’s commitment to reforms in various sectors, in order to achieve the goal of a $ 5,000 billion economy.

Speaking on the theme of the meeting “India @ 75: Government and Business Working Together for AatmaNirbhar Bharat”, they gave inputs and suggestions for overcoming infrastructural challenges, improving manufacturing capacity, making the financial sector more dynamic, boosting India’s technical prowess to achieve a leading position in the technology sector, among others.

Addressing the assembly, the Prime Minister said that this meeting of the CII is taking place on the eve of the 75th Independence Day, in the midst of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. He said this is a huge opportunity, for new resolutions and for new goals for Indian industry. He added that the main responsibility for the success of India’s self-sufficiency campaign lies with Indian industries. Prime Minister praised the industry for its resilience during the pandemic

Shri Modi called on the industry to take full advantage of the climate of trust for India’s development and capabilities. Noting the changes in the approach of the current government and the change in the working methods of the current configuration, the Prime Minister stressed that the new India of today is ready to walk with the new world. India, which was apprehensive about foreign investment at one time, now welcomes investment of all kinds. Likewise, with tax policies used to induce discouragement among investors, the same India can boast of the world’s most competitive corporate tax and faceless tax system. The red-tapism of the past has been replaced by a significant increase in the Ease of Doing Business Index. Likewise, rationalization of the labyrinth of labor laws into 4 labor codes; agriculture, which was seen as a simple means of subsistence, is linked to markets through reforms. As a result, India gets record FDI and REITs. Foreign exchange reserves are also at a historically high level, the Prime Minister informed.

There was a time when stranger was synonymous with the best. The bigwigs in the industry understand the consequences of such psychology. The situation was so bad that even local brands developed with hard work were advertised with foreign names. The Prime Minister said that today the situation is changing rapidly. Today, the confidence of compatriots is in the products made in India. He said that today every Indian wants to adopt products made in India through the company that makes these products.

The Prime Minister said today that when young Indians enter the field, they do not have this hesitation. They want to work hard, take risks and deliver results. He said the young people feel that we belong to this place. Similar confidence is in startups in India today. The Prime Minister pointed out that today India has 60 unicorns against, perhaps, 3-4 unicorns 6-7 years ago. Of those 60 unicorns, 21 have emerged in the past few months. Unicorns, with their diversity of sectors, indicate changes in India at all levels. The response from investors has been tremendous for these startups and this indicates that India has extraordinary growth opportunities.

He said that it is the result of the country’s confidence in our industry that the ease of doing business and the ease of life improves. He cited the amendments to the Companies Act as a good example of this.

The Prime Minister underlined that the government is able to undertake difficult reforms because for this government, the reforms are a question of conviction and not of constraint. Referring to initiatives taken during the session of Parliament, such as the Bill to amend the Factoring Regulation, will help small entrepreneurs to obtain credit. The deposit insurance and credit guarantee corporation bill will protect the interests of small depositors. Such measures will give a boost to the government’s efforts, the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister said that by correcting the mistakes of the past, the government has done away with retrospective taxation. Based on industry praise, the initiative will build trust between government and industry. said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister pointed out that there is today a government in the country which is ready to take the greatest risk in the interest of the nation. He pointed out that the GST was blocked for so many years only because previous governments could not muster the courage to take political risks. He said that not only do we apply the GST, but today we are also seeing a record GST collection.

(With inputs from GDP)