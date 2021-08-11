Politics
PM Modi congratulates Confederation of Indian Industry on resilience during pandemic
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed the 2021 Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) annual meeting today via video conference. The theme of the meeting is India @ 75: government and business work together for AatmaNirbhar Bharat. During the meeting, industry leaders appreciated the Prime Minister’s commitment to reforms in various sectors, in order to achieve the goal of a $ 5,000 billion economy.
Speaking on the theme of the meeting “India @ 75: Government and Business Working Together for AatmaNirbhar Bharat”, they gave inputs and suggestions for overcoming infrastructural challenges, improving manufacturing capacity, making the financial sector more dynamic, boosting India’s technical prowess to achieve a leading position in the technology sector, among others.
Addressing the assembly, the Prime Minister said that this meeting of the CII is taking place on the eve of the 75th Independence Day, in the midst of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. He said this is a huge opportunity, for new resolutions and for new goals for Indian industry. He added that the main responsibility for the success of India’s self-sufficiency campaign lies with Indian industries. Prime Minister praised the industry for its resilience during the pandemic
Shri Modi called on the industry to take full advantage of the climate of trust for India’s development and capabilities. Noting the changes in the approach of the current government and the change in the working methods of the current configuration, the Prime Minister stressed that the new India of today is ready to walk with the new world. India, which was apprehensive about foreign investment at one time, now welcomes investment of all kinds. Likewise, with tax policies used to induce discouragement among investors, the same India can boast of the world’s most competitive corporate tax and faceless tax system. The red-tapism of the past has been replaced by a significant increase in the Ease of Doing Business Index. Likewise, rationalization of the labyrinth of labor laws into 4 labor codes; agriculture, which was seen as a simple means of subsistence, is linked to markets through reforms. As a result, India gets record FDI and REITs. Foreign exchange reserves are also at a historically high level, the Prime Minister informed.
There was a time when stranger was synonymous with the best. The bigwigs in the industry understand the consequences of such psychology. The situation was so bad that even local brands developed with hard work were advertised with foreign names. The Prime Minister said that today the situation is changing rapidly. Today, the confidence of compatriots is in the products made in India. He said that today every Indian wants to adopt products made in India through the company that makes these products.
The Prime Minister said today that when young Indians enter the field, they do not have this hesitation. They want to work hard, take risks and deliver results. He said the young people feel that we belong to this place. Similar confidence is in startups in India today. The Prime Minister pointed out that today India has 60 unicorns against, perhaps, 3-4 unicorns 6-7 years ago. Of those 60 unicorns, 21 have emerged in the past few months. Unicorns, with their diversity of sectors, indicate changes in India at all levels. The response from investors has been tremendous for these startups and this indicates that India has extraordinary growth opportunities.
He said that it is the result of the country’s confidence in our industry that the ease of doing business and the ease of life improves. He cited the amendments to the Companies Act as a good example of this.
The Prime Minister underlined that the government is able to undertake difficult reforms because for this government, the reforms are a question of conviction and not of constraint. Referring to initiatives taken during the session of Parliament, such as the Bill to amend the Factoring Regulation, will help small entrepreneurs to obtain credit. The deposit insurance and credit guarantee corporation bill will protect the interests of small depositors. Such measures will give a boost to the government’s efforts, the prime minister said.
The Prime Minister said that by correcting the mistakes of the past, the government has done away with retrospective taxation. Based on industry praise, the initiative will build trust between government and industry. said the Prime Minister.
The Prime Minister pointed out that there is today a government in the country which is ready to take the greatest risk in the interest of the nation. He pointed out that the GST was blocked for so many years only because previous governments could not muster the courage to take political risks. He said that not only do we apply the GST, but today we are also seeing a record GST collection.
(With inputs from GDP)
Sources
2/ https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/business/1689113-pm-modi-lauds-confederation-of-indian-industry-for-resilience-during-pandemic
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]