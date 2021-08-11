What is really behind the tension between Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak? It’s all about money of course







Follow the money. This is a good rule in politics, as well as in crime. Ministers believe money is the root of the growing tension between Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak which, despite Downing Streets’ efforts to play them down, is more than just a silly season story.

Whitehall insiders see them as the opening skirmishes in a fight between the Prime Minister and the Chancellor over the government-wide spending review this fall. They believe the crucial battle will be this: Can the government afford another increase in emergency spending for post-Covid catch-up (on schools, NHS, courts, transport) as Johnson wishes, or should he start to restore order to the public finances and the reputation of the Conservatives for fiscal responsibility, as Sunak wants? The Prime Minister wants one for the road, while the Chancellor wants to call the clock and thinks the government is in the last-ditch living room, especially as rising interest rates will push up the cost of debt service.

While post-pandemic catching up will be a key theme of his review, Sunak faces many other pressures, including social care reform, the cost of net zero, infrastructure, and Johnson’s last chance to shut down his program. upgrade. Chancellors’ allies suspect that in Johnson’s eyes there will never be a good time to limit spending. The next general election, due in 2023, and the manifesto promises needed to avert Labor’s attack on Tory austerity, will soon provide yet another reason to postpone the day of evil. The Treasury therefore believes that a line should be drawn now.

Some ministers normally from Camp Johnson agree. Like Sunak, they were dismayed that Johnson had blurted out a promise to provide a new yacht for the Royal Family that they didn’t seem to want at a cost of up to 250m. A cabinet minister told me: We didn’t know and now we have to clean up the mess and find the money. Rishi is right that we need to start balancing the books.

Many Conservative backbenchers agree. As has been said: Rishi has a coherent agenda that Boris lacks. With Boris, it’s spending, spending, spending and worrying about tomorrow. However, that doesn’t stop those on the Red Wall from demanding a bigger slice of the pie.

Dominic Cummings shakes the pot, saying the Chancellor will struggle to cut spending with BJ at the helm. He tries to get under Johnson’s skin by never criticizing Sunak, not even for his hapless aid plan, even though he and the Chancellor were on opposing sides on lockdown.

Sunaks leaked letter calling for the relaxation of overseas travel restrictions, which Camp Johnson intriguingly says the PM never received and Johnson’s half-joking threat to demote his Chancellor reveals that relations between them have fallen to a dangerous new low. The leaks are linked. We now know Johnson is furious that his remark about Sunak’s downgrading to health secretary was leaked because his fury, inevitably, was also leaked. No doubt the next leak will be that Johnson is furious that his fury at being furious that his remarks about Sunak’s demotion have leaked.

Johnson and Sunak would be wise to recognize the danger signals. As the previous occupiers of 10 and 11 Downing Street learned, chancellors have the power to stop prime ministers from doing whatever they want by denying them money, and prime ministers are less powerful than they are. do not appear without the army of Treasury officials and their own budget. .

A good working relationship between the two most powerful governments requires personal chemistry as well as agreement on economic strategy and individual policies. Personal affairs are more difficult when the chancellor aspires to succeed the prime minister, as Sunak does although he professes the opposite. Worryingly, Sunak’s allies argue Johnson is not strong enough to lose another chancellor after Sajid Javids left last year. Not necessarily true but revealing that some people are saying it and, for good measure, that Sunak would go to the backbench rather than accept a cabinet demotion.

Equally important is saying among Johnson supporters that he will use his upcoming cabinet reshuffle to promote ministers who will then compete with Sunak as heir apparent, a sign that Johnson is upset by his chancellor with better personal grades that he among the public and conservative members.

When the pivotal relationship between the Prime Minister and the Chancellor turns sour, as it did between Margaret Thatcher and Nigel Lawson, Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, it destabilizes the whole government. The success or failure of Prime Minister Johnson’s post will depend on the critical test of relations this fall.