Donald Trump faces fortune investigation for golf course purchase





A court has allowed activists to seek judicial review of the Scottish government’s refusal to investigate Donald Trump’s unexplained wealth amid ongoing calls to examine how the former president was able to buy two golf resorts in the country.

A set of petitions have been set up by the US-based nonprofit activist Avaaz to pursue an Unexplained Wealth Order (UWO) against Trump, an order issued by a UK court to force an individual to reveal the sources of his finances, also known as a “McMafia” order.

Politicians and activists have called for an investigation into how Trump funded the cash purchases of his two Scottish golf resorts of Turnberry and Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire.

Trump had spent more than $ 300million (£ 217million) to buy and develop the resorts.

In February, the Scottish Parliament rejected a call for the government to investigate how Trump had financed the purchase of the golf courses by 89 votes to 32.

Donald Trump, with his wife Melania and their son Barron watch the British Open in Scotland, where the former president is under investigation for the purchase of two golf resorts. Getty Images

Avaaz’s petition argued that there were “no reasonable grounds” to suspect that known sources of legally obtained income would have been sufficient to pay for Trump’s acquisition of the golf courses.

The decision was granted by Lord Sandison of the Court of Session in Scotland, ruling that there was a “reasonable legal argument to be had” on the issues raised by the petition and he granted “leave to continue the petition unconditionally no restriction. “

In a statement to Newsweek, Nick Flynn, legal director of Avaaz, said: “Today’s victory means Scottish ministers will now face court challenges over their continued failure to seek an unexplained wealth order to investigate on Trump’s suspicious purchase of Turnberry.

“Armed with a good understanding of the law, we hope ministers agree that Trump’s buy requires the transparency that only a UWO can provide. Scotland’s reputation for upholding the rule of law and combating money laundering depends on it. “

UWOs were introduced in 2018 as a means of cracking down on foreign officials suspected of corruption and likely to launder money stolen through the UK.

They are very rarely used, but can pave the way for seizures of assets if the subject of the order cannot explain the source of their wealth.

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie, who introduced the UWO motion in the Scottish Parliament, welcomed the judge’s decision.

“I am glad that we have taken a step forward to clarify why Trump’s trade relationship in Scotland has not been investigated,” he told The Scotsman.

“It should never have come to the stage of an NGO legal challenge for the Scottish government to confirm or deny whether it will seek a ‘McMafia’ order.”

Harvie has long been critical of Trump, previously describing him as an “untrustworthy, dishonest, racist conspiracy theorist” that Scotland should not associate with, Reuters reported.

Ahead of the February vote in the Scottish Parliament, Trump’s eldest son Eric Trump said Harvie was “nothing more than a national embarrassment with his pathetic antics that only serve himself and his political agenda” .

The Trump Organization has been contacted for comment.

Donald Trump plays a round of golf after the opening of the Trump International Golf Links Course on July 10, 2012 in Balmedie, Scotland. Ian MacNicol / Getty Images

