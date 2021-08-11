New Covid cases rise by 30,625, 1,579 dead





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Corona virus positive caseCovid-19) in Indonesia increased by 30,625 people as of Wednesday (11/8). So, since the first patient was announced by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on March 2, 2020, now the positive total has been exposedCorona virus in Indonesia reached 3,749,446 people. Based on Covid-19 task force data collected over the past 24 hours up to 12:00 p.m. WIB, Indonesia has experienced an additional 1,579 cases today.Dead. Thus, the cumulative number of deaths due to Covid-19 in Indonesia amounts to 112,198 people. Then, the additional patients who recovered or were negative for Covid-19 per day were 39,931, bringing the total to 3,211,078 people. From the development of confirmed positive cases to deaths and recoveries, active cases of Covid-19 across Indonesia are 426,170 people today, up from 437,055 people the day before. The number of health laboratory research results across Indonesia in the past 24 hours is 210,185 specimens. Meanwhile, the number of suspects has reached 286,417 people. The day before, Tuesday (10/8), the total number of positive cases for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic reached 3,718,821. The Covid-19 Management Task Force recorded an additional 41,486 recovered cases that day, bringing the total recovery rate to 3,171,147. Meanwhile, 2,048 people died that day, bringing the total number of deaths to 110,619. This additional death is the second highest during the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia. On that day, the number of samples examined was 241,152 samples in health laboratories across Indonesia in the previous 24 hours. The number of deaths from Covid-19 in Indonesia has not decreased since early July 2021. Deaths have continued to rise to more than 1,000 people per day for the past few weeks. The government has also extended the PPKM on the basis of Tiers 4, 3 and 2 in a number of parts of Java and Bali until August 16. Meanwhile, the PPKM based on levels outside of Java and Bali has been extended until August 23. A number of restrictions on community activities have started to be relaxed, such as opening shopping malls, face-to-face learning and places of worship. However, the government has put in place vaccine requirements for activities in the slackened area. The government also continues to strengthen immunization with the aim of achievingcollective immunity. The target of the Covid-19 vaccination is vulnerable groups such as health workers, public service workers and the elderly. RI President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ordered 70 million doses of vaccination against Covid-19 per month in August and September 2021. This effort to accelerate vaccination against Covid-19 is being carried out to suppress the peak in the spread of case caused by the delta a variant. For the national immunization program, to date, the working group has registered an additional 510,373 people who received the first vaccine, bringing a total of 51,705,924 who had been vaccinated with the 1st dose. Overall, the national vaccination goal is to achieve collective immunity (collective immunity) for the coronavirus is 208,265,720. (child)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20210810220703-20-678998/kasus-covid-baru-bertambah-30625-meninggal-1579 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos