Pakistan will continue to advance Afghan peace process, PM Imran says – Pakistan

Pakistan will continue to advance the Afghan peace process (PM Imran)

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan will continue to make every effort to advance the Afghan peace process and achieve a political solution.

He met with the Turkish Defense Minister who visited him in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

Imran Khan said Pakistan and Turkey enjoy a historic brotherly relationship marked by unique mutual trust and support.

On regional issues, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed that a negotiated political settlement was the only way forward. He expressed the hope that the Afghan leadership would recognize the importance of international convergence on the way forward and achieve an inclusive, broad and comprehensive political settlement.

The Prime Minister expressed his deep concern over the forest fires in Turkey and reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity and willingness to provide all possible assistance to deal with this calamity.

The Prime Minister said he was satisfied with the current level of bilateral defense cooperation.

He thanked Turkey for its strong and constant support to Pakistan on all issues, especially the dispute over Jammu and Kashmir.

The Turkish Defense Minister reiterated Turkey’s support for Pakistan on all issues, including Jammu and Kashmir. He agreed with Prime Minister Imran Khan to strengthen cooperation in all fields for the mutual benefit of the two countries, including in the field of defense. He also highlighted Turkey’s efforts to promote a political solution in Afghanistan.

The unity of the Muslim Ummah imperative to fight against Islamophobia (president)

On the other hand, President Dr. Arif Alvi emphasized unity in the Muslim Ummah to face big challenges like Islamophobia.

Speaking to Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar in Islamabad today (Wednesday), he said the Islamic world is facing different issues and a complicated situation.

The president said Pakistan and Turkey have identical views on international issues and also support each other in global forums.

He said Pakistan is playing a sincere role for peace and stability in Afghanistan. He said Pakistan has been affected by the long war in Afghanistan.

The President thanked Turkey for its support to Pakistan on the Kashmir and FATF issues.

The Turkish Defense Minister presented the President with an invitation letter from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Turkey.

He said the two countries should strengthen cooperation in the defense sector, including military training.

He also emphasized joint efforts on issues of bilateral interest. He said Turkey would continue to support Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

