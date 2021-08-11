Rare photo-op: PM Modi, Amit Shah with Sonia Gandhi and Sukhbir Badal as they meet speaker Om Birla | India News







Among those who met Om Birla were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Interior Minister Amit Shah, Acting President of Congress Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi. The leaders of some other opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) also met with the speaker.

All of these leaders arrived around the same time and it was a rare photo opportunity as they were seen sitting together.

While Birla and Modi sat on a sofa, on the other sofa to their left were Chowdhury and Sonia Gandhi. Amit Shah was seated to Birla’s right. Next to the Minister of the Interior was Joshi followed by the leaders of the TMC.

Gourav Gogoi, deputy for Assam and son of former chief minister the late Tarun Gogoi was also present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Birla called on leaders from all parties to encourage discussion and communication in the House going forward.

He said that the welfare of the people is only possible through discussion and debate in Parliament. “We can only meet the needs of the people through serious discussion.”

The monsoon session of Parliament began on July 19. The Lok Sabha was scheduled to operate until August 13. However, it was adjourned sine die two days ahead of schedule.

The session has been marked by acrimonious scenes, disruptions and postponements since its convening on July 19.

President Om Birla expressed disappointment that the Lok Sabha performed well below expectations during the monsoon session.

He regretted that acts like the shouting of slogans and waving of signs by the Well of Lok Sabha members were not in accordance with his traditions.

Birla informed that the Lok Sabha only operated for 21 hours during the entire monsoon session and that its productivity was 22%.

He said: “I have done my best to run the house smoothly and give all members a level playing field, but the productivity of the house was very low during this session unlike previous 17th Lok Sabha sessions.”

He added: “Several rounds of meetings have taken place and efforts have been made to reach consensus, but this could not happen on several issues. expectations of Parliament. ”

The Lok Sabha chairman said he would call an all-party meeting to review existing parliamentary rules. We need to review the existing rules and make them more stringent. Most of the country’s presidents do not approve of carrying signs, gathering in the well and shouting slogans, ”he added.

MPs from some opposition parties – including Congress, TMC and SAD – were protesting the Pegasus spyware problem, the three farm laws and the rise in prices especially of petroleum products.

They demanded a discussion of the controversy over Pegasus espionage and inflation and the repeal of agro-marketing laws which were protested by farmers in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh since November 26.

