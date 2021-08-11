Allen Weisselberg: Federal prosecutors suspected Trump Org CFO of lying and considered charging him with perjury





Despite their suspicions, federal prosecutors did not prosecute Weisselberg on perjury charges, but his past interactions with them may now become relevant to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office as it seeks its cooperation in a fraud case. tax brought against Weisselberg and the company last month.

As this investigation progresses, all eyes are on Weisselberg who could turn against his longtime boss, former President Donald Trump.

But as federal prosecutors have already learned, any help from Weisselberg could be a mixed blessing. Weisselberg has denied any wrongdoing in the tax evasion investigation and in connection with anything related to the Cohen case.

In 2018, federal prosecutors in the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office sued Cohen, in part for his role in paying secret money to silence women who claimed to have affairs with Trump (he denied the affairs). During the investigation, prosecutors granted limited immunity to Weisselberg, who was involved in the company’s efforts to reimburse Cohen for secret money payments, an issue that has also come under scrutiny. meticulous by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

But federal prosecutors ended up questioning their decision to grant Weisselberg immunity, according to people familiar with the matter.

After suspecting Weisselberg of lying in his testimony, prosecutors weighed in on whether to pursue the perjury charges and, according to a person familiar with the matter, they also explored whether they could withdraw his immunity.

Prosecutors were skeptical of Weisselberg’s testimony, particularly his description of how the company reimbursed Cohen and classified him on the company’s books as legal fees, said two people familiar with the investigation. Weisselberg was not the only Trump Organization official whose testimony prosecutors doubted, according to one.

When prosecutors finally indicted Cohen, they noted in the prosecution documents that with respect to reimbursements, “the company accounted for these payments as legal fees” but the invoices that Cohen submitted “were not. related to legal services he provided in 2017. “

One of the obstacles prosecutors face in prosecuting perjury is proving that the information was false and that the person knew it was false when they testified.

In the spring of 2019, the Department of Justice’s legal counsel’s office wrote a memo questioning Manhattan federal prosecutors’ application of campaign finance charges in the Cohen case, The New York Times reported, a stage that has been seen by some in Manhattan. for the purpose of quashing any prosecution of similar charges against anyone else involved in the episode. Others in the office, however, did not think Weisselberg was vulnerable to such accusations, according to a person familiar with the investigation.

Prosecutors ultimately decided not to remove Weisselberg from his immunity or to prosecute him.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

Weisselberg attorney, Mary Mulligan, said: “Allen has fully cooperated with the SDNY’s full investigation. The SDNY charged Michael Cohen with campaign finance and tax offenses, then closed his investigation more than two years ago.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s current investigation into Weisselberg grew out of an investigation by federal prosecutors into how the Trump organization reimbursed Cohen for secret cash payments, an investigation that continued after Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to charges including campaign finance crimes related to payments. . It is not clear whether federal prosecutors informed the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office that they believed Weisselberg lied in his testimony in their case.

In a July 2019 court filing, federal prosecutors informed the judge in the Cohen case that the Manhattan US attorney’s office had “effectively concluded its investigations into (1) who, besides Michael Cohen, was involved and could be criminally involved. responsible for the two campaign fundraisers. violations to which Cohen pleaded guilty “and if certain persons, whose details have been redacted,” have made false statements, given false testimony or otherwise obstructed justice in connection with this investigation. “

Weisselberg was among those the office investigated for such behavior, according to a person familiar with the matter.

In the case of the Manhattan District Attorney, Weisselberg and the Trump Organization itself were charged with an alleged 15-year tax scheme dating back to 2005 “to compensate Weisselberg and other leaders of the Trump Organization in a way which was “unofficial”. ”

Much of the indictment focused on Weisselberg. In the months leading up to the charges, district attorneys repeatedly called for his cooperation as a possible way to bring the investigation closer to Trump himself.

The investigation is ongoing. Prosecutors are investigating, among other things, whether the Trump Organization misled insurers and lenders by inflating the value of certain properties in financial statements.

If Weisselberg tried to cooperate with the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation, he would be required to be truthful in his testimony or face the threat of perjury prosecution, in addition to the other alleged crimes for which he is being prosecuted.

Before being charged, Weisselberg told the district attorney’s office that he did not intend to cooperate and he has not appeared to change his position since his indictment.

Weisselberg and the Trump Organization have both pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

