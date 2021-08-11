Politics
How can Australia restore relations with China?
Relations between Australia and China appear to be caught in a well-known downward spiral. In the past year alone, the two countries have filed complaints against each other with the World Trade Organization and a freeze on high-level diplomatic relations remains in place. China has imposed tariffs on Australia’s major exports, while the talkative classes needlessly stoke fears of a regional war.
Canberra needs a new path to navigate an increasingly complex relationship. Even with trade sanctions, China remains Australia’s largest trading partner. But China will also continue to increase its military and economic power in the disputed Asian region.
So what can Australia do to reset the relationship?
Recognizing that the sharp bilateral tension of the past year did not come out of nowhere, it is helpful to take the perspective of key players who have previously held the levers of power. So to a The Trobe University event On Tuesday evening, former prime ministers Malcolm Turnbulland Kevin Rudd spoke about why the relationship has deteriorated and what the chances of a recalibration are.
Cause and effect
First, look to China. Rudd argued that since 2012, under President Xi Jinping’s leadership, China’s domestic and economic policy has moved away from the private sector and toward the Chinese Communist Party. This, coupled with a resurgent Chinese nationalism, has led to an increasingly assertive approach to regional and global affairs aimed at protecting its national values and interests.
Turnbull also blamed Xi’s deterioration of authoritarian and aggressive policies, targeting China’s massive military build-up, his disregard for international law, and his predominantly counterproductive approach to Wolf Warrior diplomacy.
The strategic competition that now defines relations between China and America also has implications for Australia, especially as the two former leaders have strongly advocated Australia’s alliance relationship with the United States. . Growing tensions between the major powers in maritime disputes and over Taiwan could drag Australia into regional disputes. These tensions are not limited to security policy, but also include other foreign policy issues such as human rights and international economic policy settings of trade, investment and technology.
As Turnbull would have it, from Australia’s point of view you can’t win, creating problems for anything Canberra can do to reset this crucial relationship without compromising its own interests. The main weaknesses he identified in Australia’s current approach or strategy towards China largely concerned tone and rhetoric, and the use of the Chinese threat in efforts to gain domestic political advantage. . Turnbull expressed concern that stoking China’s fears and confusing the CCP with the Chinese community could harm social cohesion and multiculturalism in Australia. And Rudd, in particular, attacked Australia’s sharp political rhetoric against China.
The key message seems to be that Australia shouldn’t get caught up in what Turnbull calls declaratory and rhetorical overdrive.
Lowy Institute polls since 2018 show that attitudes towards China have dramatically decreased as confidence in China has bottomed out.
Politics inevitably played a role in the discussion. While Turnbull was cautious in his criticism of the Morrison government’s Chinese policy, Rudd was blunt, saying that by choosing to be U.S. President Donald Trump’s best friend over everything, Prime Minister Scott Morrison had undermined ties with the China.
The next steps
The weather is changing. Rudd and Turnbull acknowledged that the strategic environment had changed since their governments had come to power. Australia faces a transformed China. But both also agreed that in order to improve bilateral relations, Australia should talk less.
Australia should avoid what Turnbull called misjudged war drums language and withdraw domestic politics from Chinese politics. When asked about the prospect of conflict in the region, Turnbull referred to Taiwan and the ANZUS Treaty: if the United States were involved in a conflict in the Pacific, we would be bound by ANZUS. On how to reset bilateral ties, Rudd believes Australia should work with Taiwan and the United States towards an end point which is a new joint strategic framework so that Australia does not end up accidentally falling into a crisis. like war.
As human rights violations continue in Xinjiang, Turnbull argued that we should not turn a blind eye to human rights violations all over the world. But he tempered expectations. We will not change China and China will not change us. Sanctions, such as Australia’s recent Magnitsky style deal human rights sanctions and travel bans are useful, but Australia needs to recognize that the bilateral relationship goes beyond trade. There are limits to the effectiveness of sanctions in preventing human rights violations, and tackling gross violations requires multilateral cooperation.
Climate change is a key area of collaboration for relations between Australia, China and the United States. With the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Sixth evaluation report warning of an increase in Earth’s temperature above 1.5 degrees over the next two decades and ahead of the Glasgow Climate Change Conference in November, Turnbull says everyone must act. As relations have deteriorated, areas of trust have diminished and the United States and China will need to identify boundaries for collaborating on climate change.
One last takeaway? The key message seems to be that Australia shouldn’t get caught up in what Turnbull calls declaratory and rhetorical overdrive. It could put a different complexion on the 14 grievances list given to Australian journalists, for example. According to Rudd and Turnbull, Xi’s main focus is on Chinese national public opinion. Policymakers should therefore recognize that China’s policy in Australia is more about China than Australia.
