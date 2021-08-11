Politics
In the presence of Prime Minister Modi and Sonia Gandhi, the meeting of the speakers sees the friendship between the opposition contrasting with the chaos in Lok Sabha
New Delhi: After the sine die adjournment of Lok Sabha due to opposition protests, a meeting held in President Om Birla’s room in Parliament brought together Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congresswoman Sonia Gandhi. The meeting is customary after the close of a session.
In a posted video of the meeting, the Prime Minister and Sonia Gandhi were seated on adjacent sofas next to the President. The video also showed Home Secretary Amit Shah, Congress leader Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Trinamool Congress leaders Akali Dal, YSR Congress and BJD in attendance.
The president urged all leaders to encourage debate and discussion, stressing that this is the only way to serve the people. The image of friendship in the Speaker’s Chamber was incongruous with the acrimony of this session, with daily protests and disruption in both Houses of Parliament.
The Lok Sabha ended today, two days ahead of the scheduled time. As the opposition protested on various issues including the Pegasus spy scandal, fuel prices and the Covid crisis, the government was accused of rushing bills without discussion.
The president said that the Lok Sabha only operated for 21 hours in a month-long session and its productivity was 22%.
The Rajya Sabha experienced similar disturbances and yesterday opposition members stood on the table in the center of the house and an MP threw the regulations at the president.
“I am grieved because the way in which this sanctity was destroyed yesterday when some members sat on the table others climbed on the tables of the house, perhaps to be more visible, was an act of sacrilege. I have no words to condemn the act as I spent a sleepless night, “said Mr. Naidu in the house, broken down.
Posted on: Wednesday August 11, 2021 4:32 PM IST
