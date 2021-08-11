Imran Khan’s ‘Naya Pakistan’ Unmasked in Attack on Sri Ganesha Temple in Rahim Yar Khan | World news





New Delhi: Status of Hindu Religious Minorities in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “Naya Pakistan” Revealed After Recent Attack on Sri Ganesha Temple in Bhong Sharif City of Rahim Yar Khan (RYK) District of Punjab Pakistani, even as a delegation of the country’s National Commission for Minorities (NCM) is visiting the city to monitor the damage caused by religious intolerance.

Although the Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Khan came to power with the assurance of protecting the social, civil and religious rights of minorities, their properties and places of worship as enshrined in Pakistani constitution, but the vandalism of Sri Ganesh Temple, the crushing of the idols of Hindu deities only revealed the dominant radicalization of Pakistani society and the growing intolerance towards Hindus and leaving some space for people having moderate opinions.

READ ALSO | India denounces Pakistan to UNHRC, highlights terrorism, forced conversions of religious minorities and extrajudicial killings

An eight-year-old Hindu boy is reported to have urinated on the carpet of a Muslim seminary and was arrested for his blasphemous act. As the law ran its course, the boy was released on bail, but this compounded the hurt religious feelings of local Muslims who chose to attack the Hindu minority communities at Sri Ganesha temple to teach them a lesson.

On August 4, a mob led by local Muslim fundamentalists attacked the Hindu temple, threw stones at idols, smashed windows, smashed fixtures and fittings, or whatever they could get their hands on besides. attack the homes of local Hindus.

Seeing the situation getting out of hand, the local police called in the Pakistani Rangers to check the situation.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani government has called on the whole world to criticize harshly for failing to protect minority Hindus and their places of worship, even as a few Hindu political leaders from the ruling PTI as well as the opposition stand up. are shown to pretend.

Reports from Pakistan suggest that police arrested around 55 out of around 150 people identified for vandalizing the temple.

However, to alleviate the suffering of the local Hindu community and restore trust between them, the delegation from NCM, Pakistan, is visiting Bhong Sharif on August 12. But before that, they would hold a symbolic cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the Pakistani minority. Day on August 11.

The idea of ​​a visit to Bhong Sharif is not only to restore confidence in the Hindu community, but also to question the local police and civil administration on the reasons why they could not apprehend the situation in advance, said NCM member Dr Jaipal Chhabria in a conversation with Zee News from Karachi. .

He informed that the chairman of the NCM, Chelaram Kewlani, would himself lead the delegation to Bhong Sharif.

Sources also reported that the Pakistani government has given instructions to carry out repair work on the Hindu temple and also asked the police to ensure that community harmony is maintained at all costs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://zeenews.india.com/world/imran-khans-naya-pakistan-exposed-with-attack-on-sri-ganesha-temple-in-rahim-yar-khan-2383858.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos