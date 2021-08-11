If it were open, the JCI might only rise a little





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Indonesian stock exchange Wednesday (8/11/2021) is not open today as it is a national holiday commemorating the Islamic New Year, 1 Muharram 1443 Hijriah, which was due to fall on Tuesday (8/10/2021). However, if the Indonesian stock market is still open today, the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) is likely to fail. rebound slightly to the green area. Indeed, in Asia, the majority of the region’s major stock markets are turning green today. Meanwhile, the United States (US) stock exchange also closed on Tuesday (8/10/2021). In Tuesday’s session, JCI finished down 0.64% to 6,088.41. The JCI correction to move out of the 6,100 zone came after President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) decided to expand the Level 4 Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) in the capital, despite a relaxation. Although the Delta variant corona virus (Covid-19) is still raging and still tends to weigh on sentiment, in the majority Asian markets are moving in the green zone in today’s trading. As of 3:07 p.m. ET, the Nikkei Index was up 0.65%, the Hong Kong Hang Seng was up 0.04% and the Shanghai Composite in China was also up 0.08%. However, South Korea’s KOSPI Index and Singapore’s Straits Times weakened today. The KOSPI index fell 0.7% and the Straits Times fell 0.85%. Coming from the United States of America, the two major indices managed to strengthen to record highs at market close on Tuesday (10/8) local time. The Dow Jones Index rose 0.46% and the S&P 500 rose 0.10% as the $ 1 trillion infrastructure plan was passed by the US Senate. Launch ReutersThe infrastructure bill, which is currently being passed by the US House of Representatives, could be the largest US investment in decades in roads, bridges, airports and waterways. With this, the infrastructure package should help boost the economy after businesses reopen due to the pandemic. Senators have also started voting on another $ 3.5 trillion spending package that Democrats plan to pass without a Republican vote. “The market sees the deal as a first step, the market is okay with it,” Ken Polcari, managing partner of Kace Capital Advisors in Boca Raton, Florida, told Reuters. “I don’t think the market will do well with $ 3.5 trillion, but there’s still a chance they can block it or slow it down, and have more talk so the market doesn’t focus there yet – above.” Currently, investors will also be watching US inflation figures released on Wednesday and Thursday, for a more detailed picture of the US central bank’s (Federal Reserve / Fed) monetary policy plan on Wednesday and Thursday this week. CNBC INDONESIA RESEARCH TEAM [Gambas:Video CNBC] (chd / chd)





