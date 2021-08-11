Cracks now “visible” in the PTI, PML-Q alliance: Firdous Ashiq Awan – Pakistan





PTI leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that cracks were appearing in the ties between his party and the Pakistani Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) due to personal actions of the President of the Punjab Assembly. , Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

Ties between the PML-Q and the PTI, which formed a coalition government in the Punjab, have been in the headlines for a year after the former accused the ruling party of breaking promises it made. made earlier. Amid sporadically recurring reports of disagreements between the two parties, it was reported in June this year that the case had been settled after the PTI accepted one of the PML-Q’s requests to provide funds for development to its deputies.

Speaking on a Geo News broadcast earlier today, Awan, while referring to a recent incident in which she was denied entry to the Punjab Assembly premises, said that this decision was a clear indication of the weakening of ties between the two parties.

On August 9, videos circulating on social media showed Awan being arrested by security guards at the entrance to the provincial legislature. Officials showed him a list of guests allowed to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PTI MP Ahsan Saleem Baryar, from whom his own name had been crossed out. She subsequently left the scene.

A few days ago, I facilitated the enlistment of a son of the vice president of PML-Q in the PTI and then got him a ticket from the PP-38. And if someone leaves [Pervez Elahis] party, contests the elections of another platform and manages to get elected and if the deputy of the constituency is denied access to the provincial assembly, this clearly indicates that the ties between the two allies are deteriorating, said the former assistant to the prime minister.

She said the cracks became visible due to the speaker’s personal actions.

The head of the PTI added that there were several such cases. A journalist bill was recently tabled and approved on a private day, which later sparked protests from the journalist community. Subsequently, I suggested that it was a private member’s bill and not a government bill.

She added that a message was sent to her later that the government was not required to pass legislation with her consent.

Speaking about her appointment as an advisor to the Chief Minister of Punjab, she said the Prime Minister and Saifullah Naizi convinced her to come to the province because of my needs.

Despite my defeat in the election, I worked in the province for three years and as a result came out victorious in the PP-38.

She said that competitors often pull the leg of their opponents and that it was a democratic way to make an effort to progress and in case someone did that to me, I would have no hard feelings against that person.

The former adviser said Prime Minister Imran Khan would give him a new role if the party felt his services were needed for the country and the province.

She said the Punjab was a difficult battleground, adding that the main rival PTI party had established a different trend among the public and the bureaucracy.

The Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar, who is an honest man, does not highlight in the media the public welfare works he has undertaken and anyone who does not brag and publicize his work does not. fails to stand out on media screens, she explained.

She said she was the fifth changed information minister in the province and hoped her successor played her sleeves until the end, adding that the former office holders may not have lived up to the expectations of the leaders.

