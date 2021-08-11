Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech urges exporters to increase their exports and achieve their goal: President of TEXPROCIL





On August 6, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted by videoconference with the heads of Indian missions abroad and with stakeholders such as export promotion boards, chambers of commerce, secretaries of various departments and state government officials. The Prime Minister stressed the need to increase exports in the country’s efforts to move towards the mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat. “The speech by Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modiji was very inspiring and will certainly encourage all exporters to strive to increase exports and achieve the national target of US $ 400 billion by 2021-2022,” said said Manoj Kumar Patodia, president of The Cotton. Textile Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL). Prime Minister’s focus on four points to increase exports, such as increasing manufacturing, reducing transportation and logistics costs, walking side by side with exporters and expanding international markets for domestic products will greatly contribute to achieving the goals of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, according to the president of TEXPROCIL. Patodia also stated that “the personal intervention of the Honorable Prime Minister will ensure that all Indian missions abroad will actively participate alongside the export promotion councils to ensure that the target set for each importing country is met in promoting Indian products to overseas buyers. . “Many exporters – large, medium and small – located across the country have told TEXPROCIL that they are very inspired by the Prime Minister’s address, which is an initiative taken for the first time, and that they will do their utmost to excel in exports, Patodia informed. As some of the ambassadors of Indian missions abroad have pointed out, the acute shortage of containers and the need to focus more on logistics development have become major challenges. Patodia urged the government to intervene urgently to resolve the problem of container shortages facing exporters, which is proving very serious every day. The president also called on the government to include textiles on the priority list while negotiating FTAs ​​with the UK, Canada, Australia and the EU. Manoj Patodia expressed his thanks and gratitude to the Prime Minister for providing the much needed vision, roadmap and advice to the exporting community and the innovative decision to expand the RoSCTL program to apparel and apparel for three years, which will lead to significant export growth and contribute to the Prime Minister’s vision to increase exports in multiple ways. (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the PDF of the article on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Wednesday August 11, 2021, 4:57 PM IST

