Electronic voting machines cannot be hacked, says Shibli Faraz at protest – Pakistan





Science and Technology Minister Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday that electronic voting machines (EVMs) cannot be hacked and are the best solution to ballot-rigging problems.

Speaking to a press briefing at the Islamabad Parliament, where the government had scheduled an EVM demonstration for lawmakers, the science minister assured everyone that the machines “cannot be hacked or riddled with. bugs “since they were not connected to the Internet, depending on mechanisms such as Bluetooth, WiFi or an operating system.

He hailed EVMs as the solution to rigging during and after the elections. Thanks to electronic voting, Faraz added, the elections would be transparent and their results immediate and reliable.

The Minister of Science called on lawmakers to come and test the exposed EVM to be satisfied.

He said it was up to the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) to decide whether the machines qualified, adding that the ECP was the only constitutional institution that could approve or reject them.

“We coordinate with the ECP. Before or immediately after Muharram [we will demonstrate EVMs to the ECP], this is obviously the biggest stakeholder, ”he said.

He added that the government had tried to integrate all the requirements of the PCE into the EVMs.

Responding to a number of questions about how EVMs work, Faraz said repeat votes were not possible, adding that EVMs were unrelated to the National Database and Registration Authority.

He stressed that voters would continue to be unidentifiable and that votes would not be verified by fingerprints but rather by voter lists.

“The machine will only decide the process of registering to vote,” he explained.

Faraz said 3% of the vote, or a total of 1.8 million votes, was wasted across the country in general elections, and the margins of victory often narrowed to one or two votes. EVMs would eliminate this waste, he said.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, took to Twitter after testing the SRM for himself, saying technological advancements were “pivotal” in ensuring transparency of the electoral process and strengthening the democracy.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan himself received a detailed presentation and demonstration of a new locally made SRM.

Speaking to Dawn after the briefing at the Prime Minister’s house, Faraz said the machine was developed with the realities on the ground in mind and in accordance with the specifications of the ECP, which previously rejected the use of EVMs for technical reasons.

According to the minister, the new SRM was simple and user-friendly for voters as well as polling staff and it would eliminate the risk of rigging because it could not be bugged or hacked because it would not have an operating system and would not would not be connected to the Internet.

The ruling PTI has been pursuing the issue of the use of VPDs since the 2013 general elections. A prototype was first presented to Parliament in May.

Earlier in May, the prime minister invited the opposition to sit down with the government and help put in place electoral reforms such as the use of VPDs to restore the credibility of local polls.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said that after the NA-249 poll in Karachi, all parties “were crying out loud and claiming that they had been rigged.”

“Technology and the use of SRMs are the only answer to regain the credibility of the elections. I invite the opposition to sit down with us and select from among the models of SRM that we have to restore the credibility of our elections. “he tweeted.

