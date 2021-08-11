PM Modi at the CII 2021 annual session





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 2021 annual session of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Wednesday via video conference. The CII Annual Meeting 2021 will be held over two days on August 11, 12. The theme of the next CII annual meeting is “India @ 75: Government and Business Work Together for Aatmanirbhar Bharat”. Prime Minister Modi’s address to a gathering of business and economists comes days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the GDP growth forecast for fiscal year 22 unchanged at 9, 5%. Speaking to Twitter, ICN said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address ICN 2021 annual session on ‘India @ 75: Government and business working together for Aatmanirbhar Bharat” on August 11 2021. “ At the CII’s annual session, Tuhin Kant Pandey, secretary of the Department of Investments and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), said the Modi government intends to privatize the national airline Air India and the refiner. of State Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd this year. “Our divestment is back on track. We intend to privatize the privatization of Air India this year and also aim for the privatization of BPCL this same year,” said the secretary of DIPAM. Follow live updates from PM Modi’s speech here: “There is a government in place that can make the boldest decisions with the nation in mind and not the political advantages. The GST has not been implemented by previous governments due to its political risk. We have not only implemented it, we are also witnessing record collections, ”Prime Minister Modi said.

Regarding the abolition of the retrospective tax, Prime Minister Modi said his government “has made good the mistakes of the past”. The abolition of the retrospective tax will boost investor confidence, Prime Minister Modi said.

Start-ups show self-confidence. Several unicorns become the image of the nation. Seven to eight years ago, India might only have three to four unicorns. Today there are almost 60 unicorns in India! Of these 60, 21 have been developed in the past few months! – PM Modi

The many measures taken by the government have led to a record FDI in India. We are also setting new records in REITs and the foreign exchange reserve is at an all time high, the Prime Minister said.

“The situation is changing rapidly. Today, the feelings of citizens are based on products made in India. It doesn’t have to be an Indian company, but every Indian now wants to use products made in India. The nation has made its decision, the prime minister said today.

The government is supporting the industry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the ICN meeting.

All industry friends and organizations are an important part of India’s growth story. Thanks to the efforts of all of you, the Indian economy is picking up speed again. There is rarely a day when a CEO doesn’t issue a statement or there isn’t a report on new opportunities: PM at CII Annual Session’21.

Prime Minister Modi said the new India is now ready to move forward with the new world. “India, which once feared foreign investment, now welcomes all types of investment. India is now making major strides in the ease of doing business,” Prime Minister Modi said.

We have seen a record hiring report in the IT industry, the Prime Minister said today.

Industry has contributed for masks, PPE, Covid vaccines, PM Modi told CII.

India’s economy is now accelerating, the prime minister said. PM Modi will address the 2021 CII annual meeting in a few minutes.

Ahead of today’s meeting, Prime Minister Modi wrote on Twitter: “Will speak tonight at the 2021 CII annual session. The Indian government will continue to work with various stakeholders to further strengthen the reform trajectory so that the collective vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is realized. . “ To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!



