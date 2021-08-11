Boris Johnson said to end Gurkha’s pension injustice amid hunger strike outside Downing Street





Boris Johnson’s government must end the outrageous inequality in pension payments for Gurkhas who fought with the British military, Labor has said. Three Gurkha veterans are on day five of a hunger strike outside Downing Street over the government’s failure to provide them with a full pension from the armed forces. Stephen Morgan, Labor shadow defense minister, said on Wednesday he was writing to Defense Secretary Ben Wallace to demand immediate action on pension parity for Nepalese soldiers. I am really concerned about this issue. The Gurkhas have served our country for 200 years, the Labor MP told Sky News. It is scandalous that inequality continues. The government promised two years ago to do something about it. Called to action now. The shadow minister added: The Gurkhas who are doing this protest right now should now support them every step of the way. I will write to Ben Wallace today to end this injustice. Asked about the fate of the three men on hunger strike, who said they were ready to die in their fight for equality, Mr Morgan added: It shows a huge stain on society for all of us. Hunger strikers in Whitehall are campaigning for equal pensions for Gurkha veterans who retired before 1997 and still are not eligible for full pension. Serving Gurkhas and all those who retired after July 1, 1997 were allowed to transfer to the Armed Forces Pension Scheme, but those who retired before that date continue to be part of the old scheme. pension of the Gurkhas, representing between a third and a half of a full pension of the army. Dhan Gurung, of the three hunger strikers who sat across from No 10, told Sky News on Tuesday that he was ready to die. Our ancestors gave their lives to save Britain and now we fight for equal rights From hunger to death. Gurkha veteran Nims Purja called on Mr Johnson to force a change in the rules. I think the government respects the Gurkhas. But there is a difference between respect in the form of words and also in practice, he said. Mr Purja added: I would humbly ask the UK government, the Prime Minister, to take this issue seriously. A Defense Ministry spokesperson said: We greatly appreciate the enormous contribution of the Gurkhas to the British Army and ensure that they receive a generous pension and medical care during their retirement in Nepal. We are committed to ensuring that the Gurkha pension scheme is sustainable and fair alongside other UK public sector pensions.

