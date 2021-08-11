Global media organization calls on Pak government to drop investigation against 2 journalists and stop harassing press





The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), a non-profit organization promoting press freedom around the world, called on the Pakistani government led by Imran Khan to immediately drop investigations into two Pakistani journalists Amir Mir and Imran Shafqat . CPJ has also urged Pakistani authorities to stop harassing members of the press in retaliation for their coverage of public institutions. CPJ’s August 11 statement came after the Pakistani federal investigative agency detained two journalists.

The arrests by Pakistani authorities of journalists Amir Mir and Imran Shafqat are emblematic of the government’s ongoing campaign to curb critical reporting, said Carlos Martinez de La Serna, CPJ’s program director.

The Federal Investigation Agency must immediately drop its investigations of journalists, return their confiscated devices and stop harassing members of the press in retaliation for their coverage, he added.

Pakistani legal experts have called the detention of Mir and Safqat an alarming model to restrict freedom of expression in the country, according to the ANI news agency. Mir is the CEO of the private news agency Googly News TV, and Shafqat hosts the YouTube news commentary channel Tellings with Imran Shafqat. The two, according to an official statement on Wednesday, spoke to CPJ in telephone interviews. Googly News TV publishes the news on a website as well as the YouTube channel with 360,000 subscribers. Meanwhile, Tellings with Imran Shafqat is a YouTube channel with 120,000 subscribers.

Authorities in #Pakistan should immediately drop their investigations into journalists Amir Mir and Imran Shafqat, and stop harassing members of the press in retaliation for their coverage of public institutions. @ Simranshafqat https://t.co/bi2nDSBKdj

Committee to Protect Journalists (@pressfreedom) August 10, 2021

CPJ noted that both media provide investigative reporting and political commentary on Pakistan’s domestic and foreign policy. Pakistani authorities arrested Mir at around 10:30 am from his office in Lahore and detained him for at least 10 hours before releasing him on bail. Shafqat was arrested around 12:30 p.m. at his home in Lahore and held for five hours. In addition, two phones and a laptop of Mirs were confiscated and even demanded his passwords which he allegedly refused.

Shafqat’s phone was also confiscated and he said officers did not return his SIM card to him until he was released. Mir reportedly said his phones and laptop were still in official custody. CPJ noted that Pakistani authorities are investigating the journalists for alleged electronic forgery; manufacture, obtain or supply a device for an infringement; and transmission of malicious code, all crimes under the 2016 Electronic Crime Prevention Act, according to a press release issued by the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency.

Image Credit: AP

