If India challenges China’s Asian dominance, there will be no easing of tensions: Shyam Saran

New Delhi: Chinese President Xi Jinping sees the world in a hierarchical fashion and this has major implications for Indo-China relations, former Foreign Minister Shyam Saran said on Wednesday.

China, under Xi Jinping, is returning to looking at the world in a hierarchical fashion, he said. If India is seen as not accepting its place in this hierarchy and challenging China’s dominance in Asia, it will mean that tensions between the two countries will continue.

Saran was talking to a online seminar hosted by the Delhi-based Institute of Chinese Studies (ICS).

The former foreign minister also said the new Chinese approach was at odds with what the country’s revolutionary leader Deng Xiaoping had advocated.

Deng had famous Recount then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1988 that an Asian century cannot be possible without the development of two pillars in the region, China and India.

Today, China, under Xi Jinping, sees only one pillar and that is the Chinese pillar, Saran said.

Saran also said there is an electric divide between Beijing and New Delhi.

As long as this power gap between India and China continues to widen, it is very difficult to change the strategic calculation that guides China’s policies today, he said.

His comments come a week after India and China ended disengagement of troops from the region of Gogra, in eastern Ladakh.

Lessons from the Soviet Union

Commenting on the recent celebrations in China for the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party, Saran said the party had learned lessons from the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Saran said Xi noticed a lack of ideological commitment from the cadres of the Soviet Communist Party.

International affairs analyst Kanti Bajpai has echoed the same sentiment in the past.

Xi Jinping studied what happened during the collapse of the Soviet Union and basically said, never, not that. We don’t want that, Bajpai had noted at ThePrint Off The Cuff last month.

Reversal of what Deng Xiaoping envisioned

According to Saran, Xi reversed three major aspects of Deng’s vision for China, moving away from the party’s oversight role, creating party committees and placing ideological importance on recruiting the military.

After the end of the great proletarian cultural revolution in 1976, we saw major changes in terms of the role of the party, he said. Under Deng Xiaoping, we have focused on collective leadership instead of an individual leader. The party also played a supervisory role rather than a direct role.

Today there is a more direct and central role of the party, he added.

Under Deng, the focus was more on professionalism in the PLA, but Xi has now stressed the importance of ideological credentials and patriotic education, Saran said.

(Edited by Arun Prashanth)

