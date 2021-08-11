Qodari Pede, Jokowi-Prabowo can defuse potential for polarization in 2024 presidential election





Suara.com – National Secretariat Advisor Jokowi-Prabowo 2024 (Seknas Jokpro) Muhammad Qodari has said that in the presidential election of 2024, the people will experience extraordinary confrontation and polarization. According to him, only Joko Widodo and Prabowo Subianto prevented this. Initially, Qodari explained that his efforts to support Jokowi-Prabowo were a serious step. He admitted that his reason for supporting Jokowi-Prabowo stems from anxiety about the polarized condition of society. He said the polarization condition has not only occurred in Indonesia, but even in more advanced democracies like America. “You can’t imagine a country like America, a country like America, the presidential election can be noisy where the outgoing president refuses to admit defeat. In fact, it pushes voters to cancel the election. ‘investiture of election decisions and the inauguration of a new president,’ Qodari said in a discussion titled ‘1 hour Get closer with Jokpro Dalang Jokpro 2024’ on Wednesday (8/11/2021) night. Read also:

Democratic politician insinuates question of three-term president, Jokpro: blessing from God Qodari then revealed that there had been similar incidents as in America where after the 2014 presidential election there was an attempt to thwart the inauguration ceremony of Joko Widodo-Jusuf Kalla. However, according to him, these efforts did not take place because the figures communicated. “Of course, it is not coming from the candidate, nor from Mr Prabowo nor from Mr Hatta. But there are elements, yes. Fortunately, there is good communication,” he said. Qodari is grateful that the attempt to thwart the groundbreaking event did not take place. If that happened, he said, it would be very dangerous. In addition, he also spoke about the political tensions that arose in 2014, the DKI Pilkada of 2017 and the presidential election of 2019, according to him, it is likely to happen again in 2024. “And all of that in essence, I see it, will give birth to a situation that will be very, very frightening as we as a nation go through a very extraordinary confrontation with extreme polarization in 2024,” he said. Read also:

Hard! Fadli Zon accuses Jokpro of 2024 to thwart Prabowo For this reason, says Qodari, to avoid the potential for major polarization, moving Jokowi-Prabowo forward into 2024 is seen as the right thing.

