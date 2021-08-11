Turkey still keen to run Kabul airport despite Taliban advances, officials say





An aerial view of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, formerly known as Kabul International Airport, in Afghanistan, February 11, 2016. AfghanistanLM REUTERS / Ahmad Masood / File Photo

ANKARA, Aug. 11 (Reuters) – Turkey so far still intends to manage and keep Kabul airport after the withdrawal of other foreign troops from Afghanistan, but is monitoring the situation after the rapid advances of Taliban insurgents, two Turkish officials said.

Taliban fighters on Wednesday seized control of another city in northern Afghanistan, the eighth provincial capital to fall to Islamist militants in six days, as US-led foreign forces complete their withdrawal. Read more

Turkey has offered to deploy troops to Kabul airport after NATO pulls out and has had talks with the United States for weeks. President Tayyip Erdogan asked him to respect the financial, logistical and diplomatic conditions. Read more

“So far, nothing has changed regarding the takeover of Kabul airport by the TAF (Turkish Armed Forces). Talks and the process are continuing,” a senior Turkish official told Reuters.

“The work continues on the basis that the transfer will take place, but of course the situation in Afghanistan is being monitored closely,” he said.

The Taliban warned Turkey against keeping troops in Afghanistan to guard the airport, but Ankara maintained its position. Read more

In comments to foreign media in Islamabad on Wednesday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said after talks with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar that efforts would be made to facilitate talks between the Taliban and Ankara.

“The best thing is that Turkey and the Taliban have a face to face dialogue. So the two can talk about the reasons why Kabul airport needs to be secured,” Khan said.

“And so we will talk to the Taliban, to use our influence over them, to have a face to face conversation with Turkey.”

A Turkish security official said Turkey was continuing to assess developments in Afghanistan.

“There is no change in view regarding the takeover of Kabul airport. But the situation in Afghanistan is changing day by day,” he said.

Additional reporting by Gibran Peshimam in Islamabad Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Giles Elgood and Gareth Jones

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/turkey-still-keen-run-kabul-airport-despite-taliban-advances-officials-say-2021-08-11/

