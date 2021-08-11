Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sonia Gandhi at the President’s meeting after the abrupt end of the Lok Sabha monsoon session





Prime Minister Modi and Sonia Gandhi were seated on adjacent sofas next to the President in video of the meeting Strong points Prime Minister Modi and Sonia Gandhi sat on adjacent sofas next to the President

Lok Sabha adjourned today, two days ahead of schedule

The meeting is customary after the close of a session New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congresswoman Sonia Gandhi were both in President Om Birla’s chamber in Parliament when he met with leaders of various parties after the monsoon session ended this morning, two days earlier. . PM Modi and Sonia Gandhi sat on adjacent sofas during the meeting. Interior Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Congress leaders from Trinamool, Akali Dal, YSR Congress and BJD were also present. The smiling faces in the Speaker’s Chamber were incongruous with the acrimony throughout the session, which was marked by daily protests and disruption in both Houses of Parliament. Sources say the president urged all parties to cooperate with the operation of the house in the future. The government and opposition parties blamed each other for the stalemate. As the opposition protested on various issues including the Pegasus spy scandal, fuel prices and the Covid crisis, the government was accused of rushing bills without discussion. “I saw Prime Minister Modi for the first time today. When it is all over, he introduces himself. The government passed bills without discussion. With the exception of the OBC bill, all others bills were passed in minutes – another record for this government, ”Adhir said. Ranjan Chowdhury. Speaking to reporters, the president said the Lok Sabha only operated for 9 p.m. in a month-long session and its productivity was 22 percent. “I am hurt by the fact that the business of the House did not go according to expectations during this session. I always make an effort to ensure that as much business as possible goes to the House and that discussions are conducted. on public issues. But there was a continuing obstruction this time around. It could not be resolved, “Birla said. The Rajya Sabha experienced similar disturbances and yesterday opposition members stood on the table in the center of the house and an MP threw the regulations at the president. Rajya Sabha chairman and vice-chairman Venkaiah Naidu could take action against MPs, according to reports. Mr. Naidu accused the opposition of violating the “temple of democracy”. “I am grieved because the way in which this sanctity was destroyed yesterday when some members sat on the table others climbed on the tables of the house, perhaps to be more visible, was an act of sacrilege. I have no words to condemn the act as I spent a sleepless night, “said Mr. Naidu in the house, broken down.

