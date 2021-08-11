President Jokowi virtually attends the 26th National Hakteknas Commemoration | Balipuspanews.com





JAKARTA, balipuspanews com – President Joko Widodo, who was present to commemorate the 26th Hakteknas via video conference, said that although the government is currently focused on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the delta variant, structural reforms to build the Indonesia’s progress in the future should always be carried out. The president explained that one of the pillars of the policy is linked to industrial downstream

domestically, the use of Indonesia’s abundant natural resources must be accompanied by efforts to increase added value and employment opportunities through the development of downstream industries

where the key is technology. We have a great opportunity in the development of industries from upstream to downstream, for example nickel mining. We have nickel extraction, but we must not stop there, we must develop downstream industries, such as the lithium battery industry to electric cars. The more locally produced supply chains, the greater the added value for

society, nation and state, explained President Joko Widodo. According to President Joko Widodo, technology is the key, especially the technology of the future which is geared towards a green economy. The global market will focus on green products, especially those that are low carbon, resource efficient and socially inclusive, as well as the digital economy. The president continued,

Likewise, in connection with efforts to increase the category of MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), the government seeks to continue to increase MSMEs’ access to finance as well as to the requalification and upgrading of MSMEs. . But this is not enough, increasing the class of MSMEs in all sectors including agriculture sector urgently needs relevant technologies. Once again, the key is technology, therefore, the momentum to commemorate the National Technological Awakening Day should be optimally used for the development of national technology, especially when this momentum coincides with the birth by BRIN. It is an impetus to accelerate the improvement of our technological sovereignty and to make us a producer of technology, said President Joko Widodo. Wednesday (8/11). In line with President Joko Widodo’s message, BRIN leader Laksana Tri Handoko pointed out that Indonesia already has all the important elements to become a developed country, such as abundant natural resources, very rich biodiversity and cultural diversity.

A high capital, accompanied by a strategic geographical position, and coupled with human resources with a population of 270 million people are also a great capital. All of these potentials cannot simply make us a developed country. We must continue to encourage investment, as well as the control of research and innovation as the basis of economic growth. To achieve this, we need to build an ecosystem of research and

Strong innovation, as well as achieving strong collaboration among stakeholders, is also supported by favorable policies, said the head of BRIN. The BRIN chief added that the enactment of the National Science and Technology Law was the key and a solid basis for strengthening the research and innovation ecosystem in Indonesia. Through this law, BRIN, as an autonomous government institution and directly accountable to the President, plays a fairly vital basic role, especially in efforts to integrate science and technology programs, budgets and resources. So that in addition to producing various inventions and innovations, they are also capable of producing a scientific basis in the formulation and determination of development policies (science based policy).

Currently, BRIN is also drafting the finalization of derived rules on the operational basis for R&D and implementation of Jirap. The existence of these derivative regulations should strengthen our efforts to improve the science and technology ecosystem in Indonesia, Handoko said. Author / editor: Ivan Iskandaria. – Publicity –

