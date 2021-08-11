



Ipsos MORI’s exclusive survey for the Standard showed that 64% of adults in Britain are in favor of a one percentage point increase to fund better care for the elderly. Only 18% oppose such an increase, giving a net result of +46, a conclusion likely to be welcomed by Boris Johnson amid reports of tensions with Chancellor Rishi Sunak, which are being denied, in the about government spending plans and opposition to a NICs are rising among some Tory MPs. The result of the tax hike is almost identical if it is to be used to reduce the backlog of NHS appointments and treatments caused by the pandemic, with 65% supporting such a move, 19% against, a net result also +46. When asked if they would be willing to personally pay more taxes: READ MORE Six in 10 said they would help pay the cost of transforming Britain into a net zero economy, which means drastically reducing carbon emissions from many different activities such as driving cars, producing food, the use of electricity and the balancing of the remaining emissions through technologies and actions that reduce greenhouse gases. Only 22% expressed the opposite opinion, giving a net score of +38.

A majority, 51 percent, said they wanted to level the country, with 25 percent reluctant, a net result of +26.

People were more evenly divided over doing it to reduce the UK public finance deficit caused by increased public spending during the pandemic, with 44% willing, 35% not being a newer bottom line. Gideon Skinner, head of policy research at Ipsos MORI, said: Even though this may have been curbed by the pandemic, Britons are still hungry for more spending on public services. In particular, they can be persuaded to support tax hikes that will be used to finance improved public services, as Gordon Brown discovered in 2002 and as we can find again with proposals to increase national insurance to finance welfare reform or for the NHS backlog. The poll also showed that half of Britons, 49%, support increased government spending, even if it means higher taxes or more borrowing, although this is down from 56% in October 2019 and 66% in 2018. Very few people, only nine percent want cuts in government spending to finance tax cuts or less government borrowing, 34 percent in favor of keeping spending at the current level. The poll also found that people are divided on how much the government will actually spend on utilities, funded by taxes or government borrowing. Just over a third, 34 percent, expect spending to be kept at current levels, 32 percent think it will be cut to allow for tax cuts or less borrowing, and 27 percent believe spending on utilities will increase, even if it means higher taxes or more borrowing. Economic optimism continues to decline from its recent high in June, when 53% expected the economy to improve. Thirty-one percent expect it to get worse, giving an index of economic optimism of +22. It still remains slightly positive, with 44% of them believing the economy will improve over the next year, 39% believing it will get worse, resulting in an Economic Optimism Index of +5. Ipsos MORI interviewed 1,113 adults in Britain between July 30 and August 9. The data is weighted. Details on ipsos-mori.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/two-thirds-back-raising-national-insurance-pay-social-care-ipsos-mori-b950151.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

