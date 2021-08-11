A fight for control of information between the Chinese government and tech giants – The Diplomat

Publicity

July 2, 2021, just one day after Xi Jinping famous centenary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the Chinese government abruptly announced a cybersecurity review on DiDi. As the most popular ridesharing company in China, providing daily service to 550 million users through an app, DiDi made a low-profile IPO in the United States days earlier. The review included extremely harsh measures such as banning DiDi from adding new users. Subsequently, the DiDi share price fell.

As dramatic as it may sound, the DiDi episode was not the first time that investors in China’s tech sector were shocked. In November 2020, the double IPO of Alibaba Ant Group subsidiary in Shanghai and Hong Kong, which was supposed to be the world’s largest IPO if successful, was suddenly suspended indefinitely by Chinese regulators one day before the event. In April 2021, the government opened a case to investigate the allegedly monopolistic practice of Meituan, China’s largest on-demand delivery service app. In July, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technologies initiated a campaign against the entire Internet industry of China.

These antitrust actions by the Chinese government coincide with the international wave of control over the growing power of the tech giants. However, it should be noted that the experiences of tech companies in China reflect not only their lingering tensions with the government, but also a fundamental difference between two business models. While tech companies prefer a liberal market economy that gives them autonomy over their affairs and assets, the ruling CCP favors a state model that places government guidance and command at the center of everything. It is essentially a struggle for control of information that underlies conflicts between the tech giants and the Chinese government in the past, now, and most likely in the future.

Excluding foreign technology companies

China has always been a big proponent of Internet sovereignty, an idea that extends a country’s sovereignty to the Internet used within its borders and thus justifies government regulations. As early as 1997, China created the Large firewall project, a sophisticated Internet censorship system that prevents Chinese Internet users from accessing certain foreign websites that the government arbitrarily deems harmful to national security.

Foreign tech companies in China have become the first victims of internet censorship. In 2010, the popular search engine Google withdrew from China because of its reluctance to comply with government orders to filter and remove politically sensitive information. Also around 2010, Facebook was blocked in China because its role in the riots in Xinjiang annoyed the government. Facebook had since made attempts return to the Chinese market, without success.

Only those who conceded to government authority were allowed to maintain their operations in China. Apple, the world’s largest tech company, for example, has had to make several compromises in order to sell its smartphones and related services in the Chinese market. He turned off the news service, so Chinese users did not have access to foreign media. He removed apps from his store at the behest of the government. Additionally, Apple was forced by data sovereignty laws to store user data generated in China in a a state enterprise. Another tech giant, Microsoft, has followed a similar path to maintain its presence in the Chinese market.

Foreign tech companies have only been offered two options by the Chinese government: be shut out of the lucrative Chinese market or be co-opted into the censorship system if they want to make money. It seems unlikely that the Chinese government will change course in the near future.

Control national tech companies

As some of the most competitive tech giants have been shut out from China, Chinese tech companies have seized opportunities to fill the void. For almost a decade, they have benefited from a growing market that has dramatically boosted their business and market value. A few company founders have even become the richest people in the country. However, their growing economic and social influence has generated unease and sometimes even resentment within the government.

On the one hand, the Chinese government began to realize that these companies seemed to know the Chinese much better than they did. The big data these companies collect in the course of their operations covers almost every aspect of Chinese daily life, from their purchasing and eating habits to their level of education and financial conditions. Unlike state-owned enterprises, these private sector companies would sometimes not unconditionally cede their data and information to government when asked, an alarming collision with the state model. For example, Alibaba initially refuse share user information with government. This disobedience, according to many, was partly responsible for the suspension of Ant’s IPO.

To reassert its control, the Chinese government has taken action. First, he enacted laws that required tech companies to hand over their data on demand. the 2017 National Intelligence Law contains an article stating that any organization or citizen must support, assist and cooperate with state intelligence work in accordance with the law.

Second, it mobilized its agencies and public companies to offer substitute services to compete with private technology companies. In 2020, China issued digital renminbi, becoming the first major economy in the world to test the central bank-backed digital currency. Apparently, China has claimed that it is responding to the growing popularity of Bitcoin, but – according to people familiar with the matter since state banks allowed to distribute digital renminbi – one of the main reasons the central bank rushed was that it wanted to regain control of the mobile payment industry. The industry is currently dominated by WeChat Pay and Alipay, whose popularity posed a serious threat to the central bank’s monetary authority.

Finally, the government has launched a major antitrust campaign that has given big tech companies a hard time, as described at the start of this article.

Encouraged by the momentum to strengthen the role of government in the economy, several government agencies began to wave their sticks against tech companies to gain greater political clout. For example, it was the central bank and other financial regulators that shut down the IPO of Ant Groups. For Meituan, the general market surveillance administration was the investigator. In the case of DiDi, the company initially received mixed signals from different regulators regarding its IPO decision, and it was ultimately the Cyberspace Administration that chose DiDi, which implies uncoordinated interagency regulation. It remains to be seen how these power struggles will reshape the landscape of China’s tech sector.

Forecast

The struggle for control of information between tech companies and the Chinese government is sure to continue. Under the influence of the increasingly conservative ideology of the Communist Party and the momentum of the statist economic model, the Chinese government risks becoming even more assertive and aggressive. This is certainly bad news both for foreign tech companies who are interested in the huge Chinese market and for domestic companies who have the ambition to build international brands.

The Chinese government must realize that in the long run, its crackdown on tech companies will only delay investment and discourage innovation. The Chinese government is likely to become the main obstacle to the advancement of the Internet industry in China.